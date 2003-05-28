Around the Region

Momence softball mom faces ban

CLIFTON -- A Momence softball mom's profane and physical confrontation with Coach Jerry Abbott on Monday could result in her being banned from future school events.

School officials are investigating the behavior of Lisa Craft, 37, who reportedly attacked Abbott physically and verbally after Monday's regional final between Momence and Bishop McNamara High School. (Mac won after losing to Momence twice during the regular season.)

Iroquois County sheriff's police were called to Central High School after the game, but after Mrs. Craft had left. No charge had been lodged against her by police.

Abbott told police Mrs. Craft "cursed him and began getting in his face."

Mrs. Craft pushed Abbott as he sat on the bench and 'reportedly threw uniforms and other equipment items at Abbott while cursing at him," the report said.

Mrs. Craft also confronted the father of another Momence player, but was restrained by her own husband.

Abbott told police Mrs. Craft and ought to be banned from future school sporting events.

Momence Superintendent Phillip Smith said Principal Mike Backes and Dean of Students Terry Schaafsma were assigned to investigate.

Backes said today that interviews are scheduled and Mrs. Craft will be notified by June 20 what action has been taken.

Backes said that investigators intend to take ample time. School ends today and no athletic events are scheduled before it resumes in the late summer.

Respect, honors at Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK -- As Cissna Park residents held Memorial Day services Monday morning in the village square park, a few cars passed by on Illinois Route 49, but the motorists drove quietly and slowly.

During the playing of Taps, a semi driver stopped his big rig right on the highway at the corner of the park, got out, stood in front of his truck, and placed his hand over his heart.

Taps finished, he thaked Legion Commander David Frank for the ceremomy, then got back in his truck and slowly drove away. Rev. Mark Lowness, pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church of Ash Grove, gave the address for the ceremony, entitled "Honoring Our Nation's Heroes."

His is a family of military tradition. Lohnes has served in the Illinois National Guard and the Army Reserves. Of his five children and their spouses, six will be serving in the military by the end of the summer -- two children in the Navy and two in the Army, and two sons-in-law in the Marines.

He quoted former President Theodore Roosevelt: "We here in America, hold in our hands, the hopes of the world and the fate of the coming years, and shame and disgrace will be ours if in our eyes the light of high resolve dims; if we trail in the dust, the golden hopes of men."

Boil order issued at Watseka

WATSEKA -- Ask Watseka's water contractor John McBride how he's doing today and he giggles a distractedly.

That's because last night about 9 p.m., McBride and his son, Sean, were climbing through the mud and water in a culvert on Oak Street to repair a water main leak.

A boil order for all residences and businesses north of Walnut and east of Sixth Street.

The McBrides are still working on the situation. A leak sprung yesterday and they repaired it but when they turned on the water another leak sprung on the same block. Then about 11 p.m. another leak happened a few blocks away.

McBride said the leaks are not at joints and he's not sure why they are happening. They come in bunches for no particular reason, he said. Sometimes he thinks it's due to a shift in the ground.

"My main goal was getting them water. We thank the residents for being patient with us. Sometimes you get people who want to beat up on you verbally," McBride said.

Joliet child falls in soup pot

JOLIET -- A 13-month-old girl nearly drowned Sunday after falling into a pot of soup on the floor of her Joliet home.

Andrea Camargo was in fair condition Tuesday in the pediatric intensive care unit at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

The child reportedly was not breathing after her family pulled her from the soup pot, the Joliet Herald-News reported. The girl was unconscious and unresponsive when a police officer arrived and administered CPR.

The family reportedly told police that the child had fallen head first into a pot of water. Other sources told police it was a pot of soup.

Drivers hurt in collision

Douglas Norder, 53, of Sheldon, and Robert L. James, 63, of Alva, Fla., were taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital after a collision at 9 p.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 24 west of Sheldon.

Police said Norder stopped at county road 2820E and U.S. 24 then pulled into the intersection and attempted a "U" turn in front of James' semi. State police said Norder was cited for failure to yield right of way and illegal transportation of alcohol.

House OKs pet microchip bill

County boards could require dog or cat owners to have their pets implanted with microchips under legislation the House sent Monday to the governor.

House Bill 184 is meant to give authorities a way to track down the owner of an animal that attacks a person. The microchip would be embedded beneath the animal's skin and would contain information about the owner, including his or her name.

The bill was prompted by several dog attacks in the Chicago area, including one earlier this year, in which two pit bulls mauled a woman to death.

An earlier version of the legislation would have required all dogs in Illinois to get a microchip inserted beneath their skin. But the bill's House sponsor, Republican Rep. Angelo "Skip" Saviano of Elmwood Park, amended it after several fellow lawmakers said they opposed the mandate.

Grundy deputies face lawsuit

CHICAGO -- Charges of false arrest, malicious prosecution and inflicting emotion distress are being leveled against three Grundy County sheriff's deputies.

Deputies Darren Roach, Paul Clampitt and R.J. Knezevich and the county are defendants in the suit filed by Dennis and Suzanne Mola, and their son, David C. Mola, all of Coal City.

A status hearing is set for June 24 before Judge John W. Darrah of the 7th District Federal Court in Chicago.

The Molas are seeking a minimum of $500,000 in compensatory damages, plus an additional $500,000 in punitive damages.

The family says police came to the home around 9:30 p.m. April 29, 2002 to arrest David on alcohol charges.

After talking to his son, Mola told deputies that unless they had a warrant the family was returning to bed. Mola said no warrant was produced and he locked the door.

He said deputies then forced entry ransacked the house looking for contraband and handcuffed him "for resisting a police officer."

Police admitted that no contraband was found at the home in the search.

Charges against Dennis and David Mola were dismissed on a motion by the state's attorney on June 17, 2002.

Watseka hears police report

WATSEKA -- Watseka Police Chief Donny King says 54 cases of retail theft were reported during the past month and "school's not even out yet."

The fact that people are being caught indicates the store owners are doing a good job, he said. He is hoping the arrests will discourage others from lifting items.

He also said his department will be cracking down on noisy neighbors by making use of the nuisance abatement ordinance. He said he has been personally contacted about some ongoing situations. Anyone who wants to make a report will have the protection of being anonymous, he said.

In another summer related issue Captain Roger LeBeck reported to the Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday that he gave 200 copies of booklets on bike safety to Watseka schools.

Soybeans edge higher

CHICAGO (AP) -- Grain and soybean futures were mixed and little-changed Wednesday in early dealings on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Soybeans edged higher after the government's weekly crop progress report showed only 17 percent of plants have emerged -- well behind the usual pace.

Corn crept higher in carryover momentum from Tuesday's late recovery.

Wheat inched fractionally lower amid a quiet export scene.

Wheat for July delivery fell 1/2 cent to $3.27 a bushel; July corn rose 1 1/4 cent to $2.43 1/4; July oats rose 2 cents to $1.45 3/4; July soybeans rose 1 1/2 cent to $6.32.

Closing prices at local elevators Tuesday: Prairie Creek LLC, Elwood -- corn $2.35 1/2, soybeans, $6.16 1/2; Alliance Grain, Campus, (river price) -- corn $2.44 1/2, soybeans $ 6.21; J.R. Short Milling in Kankakee -- corn $2.45; Watseka Farmers Grain -- corn $2.38; soybeans $6.22.

Beef, pork futures up

Beef and pork futures advanced in early trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle rose .63 cent to 75 cents a pound; August feeder cattle rose .38 cent to 85.50 cents; June lean hogs rose 1.28 cent to 64.35 cents; July pork bellies rose 1.58 cent to 95.50 cents.