'Grads' kick drug addiction

Managing Editor

They've beaten marijuana. They've beaten heroin.

They've even beaten crack concaine.

Friday, Kankakee County Drug Court graduated five more individuals, bringing to 99 the number who have turned away from addiction since the program began seven years ago.

"I know how to beat the drug drops," one graduate said in his valedictory speech.

"How?" asked Joe Ewers, director of the program.

"Do not not drink or use drugs," graduate Alfred said.

Drug Court is a tough trade-off for users. If they can pass all the requirements, they get their charges dropped for a fresh start in life. Participants must go through treatment and counseling and are subjected to random drug tests.

They report regularly before Judge Clark Erickson, who encourages them when they are doing well. When they fail, they draw a trip to the Kankakee County jail.

It can take a person a year to a year and a half to graduate. Right now, Ewers said, 45 more persons are enrolled. Of the 99 grads to date, only 13 have been re-arrested.

Among Friday's graduates:

Two black men, including one who is legally blind.

A white man who got nine counts of forgery dropped by kicking a heroin habit.

A white woman from a rural town who was a marijuana user.

"Addiction causes you to be selfish," she said. "I don't want to be that person anymore."

Today she will have been clean for eight months.

A Hispanic man who had used crack cocaine for 20 years.

"I thank the officer for pulling me over," he said. "He saved my life."

Dennis Millirons, chief executive officer of Riverside Medical Center, was the guest speaker. Millirons encouraged the graduates to volunteer to help others, as a means of keeping their own therapy going.

"The way to stay on your program is to give back," he said. "Get God involved in your life or you won't succeed."

Millirons learned about drug treatment 28 years ago while working at an Oklahoma City Hospital.

"I knew nothing about chemical dependency," he said. "I thought it was weak moral fiber."

He went to training. As he set up the program, he learned how to intervene, facing the tough decision to have to intervene even with his own boss, who was consuming pints of vodka as lunches.

"All the staff members knew it," he said, "but no one wanted to deal with it."

Sometimes it takes courage to get someone into treatment.

Spectators to the court also got the message that kicking drugs is not easy. Just before the graduation, there was the court call for those who weren't doing quite so well. A man who tested positive for marijuana was sentenced to six days in the county jail. One excuse in another case, that a user had grown an extra Adam's apple after eating fish, drew laughs.

Then there was the case of the Kankakee Community College student. he's trying to be clean, but got caught with some people where he shouldn't have been. His sentence was three weekends in jail.

He's seeing a counselor and told the judge he wants to beat the marijuana.

"I have to," he said. "My life is at stake."