Fairbury sale Saturday

FAIRBURY -- The 52nd annual Fairbury Community Sale will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Sellers need to bring in their merchandise by 10 a.m. on sale day, and are charged a commission fee. They will receive a check the week following the auction for what they sell. The sale, sponsored by the Fairbury Association of Commerce, will be held on Locust Street. Proceeds are used for special projects in the community and for the upkeep of the community's website which can be visited at www.fairburyil.org.

The website has a page on the sale that details how it works or call the Association of Commerce office at (815) 692-3899.