Shamrock-covered shop sends lucky kids to camp

Journal staff report

The local T.D. Pete's franchises are being recognized by the Muscular Dystrophy Association for exceptional participation in the Shamrocks Against Dystrophy drive.

To date, T.D. Pete's has collected nearly $8,000 in donations from the public. That's nearly four times that of any other local business.

Under the program customers make a donation and then get their name posted on a paper shamrock in the store.

The drive continues through March 17.

"What they are doing is phenomenal," said Brandee Justus, of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The program is called "A Little Luck For A Buck." Justus explains that every time $500 is raised, that's enough money to send a child to MDA camp in the summer.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association's services include diagnoses and follow-up care, as well s assistance with the purchase and maintenance of medical equipment. MDA supports research into 43 different neuromuscular diseases.