Mother charged in bus gun case

Journal writer

The stolen handgun which discharged on a school bus last week was being kept by a 9-year-old boy's mother on behalf of a convicted felon, according to Kankakee County prosecutors.

The state's attorney's office filed criminal charges against the mother Monday. And today prosecutors plan to file juvenile petitions against the 9-year-old boy who allegedly took the gun from a closet and brought it to Aroma Park Primary School and a second 9-year-old who had the Ruger semi-automatic handgun in his bookbag when it accidentally fired on a school bus filled with kids heading home last Thursday in Kankakee.

Latalya R. Williams, a 25-year-old Kankakeean, was charged with one felony count of possessing a stolen firearm for having a 9 mm handgun "with knowledge that it had been stolen and without being entitled to possess that firearm," according to a court document. She also faces one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm without a firearm owner's identification card.

Williams is incarcerated at the Kankakee County Jail.

"She was holding a firearm for someone else who was a convicted felon," Assistant State's Attorney Carol Costello said in court Monday afternoon.

That convicted felon is a man who is a "distant relative," according to Investigations Commander Larry Osenga of the Kankakee Police Department.

State's Attorney Ed Smith told The Daily Journal that Williams' son retrieved the gun from her bedroom closet.

The boy reportedly brought the firearm to school. "He gave it to the other child," Osenga explained.

The loaded gun was in the second boy's bookbag when it discharged on a school bus. A 6-year-old boy received a welt when a bullet fragment ricocheted and hit his leg.

Prosecutors are expected to file delinquency and neglect petitions regarding Williams' son, alleging he possessed the weapon and was in an environment "injurious to his welfare," Smith said. A delinquency petition will be filed against the other 9-year-old who allegedly possessed the gun when it fired.

Smith noted Williams is "presumed innocent," as are all defendants.

Smith called the near tragedy on the school bus "every parent's nightmare," but he noted it can serve as a reminder about the importance of responsibly storing guns.

"We can all take a lesson learned: to those in the community who own legitimate firearms, now is the time to exercise a vigilant review of the adequacy of your firearm storage precautions," Smith said.