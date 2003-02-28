UI coach befriends Lutheran co-ed cagers

BUCKLEY -- The students of Christ Lutheran High School at Buckley participated Friday in the taping of the weekly TV program of Theresa Grentz, head women's basketball coach at the University of Illinois at Urbana.

The invitation to attend the taping on campus resulted from a Thanksgiving Tournament game between Christ Lutheran and St. Thomas More of Champaign, where Coach Grentz son is a student.

She was particularly impressed that because Christ Lutheran has so few students, it has a co-ed team of three girls and five boys, but plans boys teams from other schools and was coached by a women, Deanne Holste of Onarga.

The team presented Coach Grentz with a team shirt signed by each player and the coach then gave Christ Lutheran 30 Illini Basketball T-shirts, along with tickets for the women's game against Northwestern, played Wednesday.

Players and coaches were warmed by Coach Grentz's generosity both with team sportswear and with her time.

The visit also included a Grentz-guided tour of the U of I practice facility, and a lengthy discussion of basketball, life and how "you've got to get it done, plus the importance of presentation in everything you do."

Each player received a personalized, autographed picture of the coach, and had photos taken with her.