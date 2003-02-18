Around the Region

Watseka OKs TIF deal on $6.5 million project

WATSEKA -- Watseka City Council Monday approved a TIF redevelopment deal with Janko Building Co. of Peru for a $6.5 million assisted living complex at Belmont Oaks.

City Attorney Michael Dietchweiler reported on changes in the ordinance. "The developer wanted language that we would pay the increment on or before Dec. 31 of each year or pay a penalty. I did not feel it was appropriate to have a penalty. I held fast and the developer agreed," Dietchweiler said.

Dietchweiler also discussed changes pertaining to city control on who the facility might be sold to. The developer will need written permission from the city to sell.

"I have been assured that even if Janko transfers ownership they would still operate and manage the facility," Dietchweiler said.

ONU sets Tri-Point classes

CULLOM -- Olivet Nazarene University will be offering a graduate program in Education at Tri-Point High School in Cullom.

"This is the first time we've offered this program south of our campus," says Spencer Barnard, director of enrollment development for ONU's graduate and adult studies. "We have offered this program in Chicago and the suburbs."

The 23-month program will allow teachers to obtain their master's degree locally according to Barnard.

An orientation for students has been rescheduled for 5-7 p.m. Feb. 26. The orientation had originally been scheduled for Thursday evening.

Classes meet for four hours on Wednesday evenings beginning March 5.

At Tri-Point the class will be based on a "cohort module," Barnard said meaning that "the group that starts together will finish together."

Teachers interested in the program can still register by calling ONU at (815) 939-5291

Wilmington may condemn land

WILMINGTON -- Wilmington is about ready to use its condemnation powers, if necessary, to secure sewer easements for pending projects.

The water and sewer committee is recommending that the City Council authorize the use of eminent domain on pending easements that are not resolved by April 15 at its meeting tonight.

Wilmington still needs to secure easements at the Gorman or O'Reilly properties to connect Water's Edge to the Island City Industrial Park. Easements are also needed from the old sewer plant on Stewart Street west to the new facility and from the new sewer plant to the Dow Chemical property on Route 53.

Lead advisory at Coal City

COAL CITY -- Some homes in Coal City may have higher levels of lead than allowable under EPA guidelines according to recent water tests conducted by the city.

Homes built prior to 1986 are the most at risk according to Village Administrator Ernest Mooney. Newer homes are required to meet laws banning the use of lead-based pipes or solder.

Mooney says there is no health risk. Lead is a common metal in the environment and would required at least six hours to build up to dangerous levels in unused water lines.

Watseka sets motel tax

WATSEKA -- Watseka City Council Monday unanimously enacted a 5 percent tax on motels to promote tourism, conventions, commerce and create jobs.

The tax was requested by Bob and Amit Patel who are building the Ramada Inn on Veteran's Parkway, Martin said.

The Patels own motels in the suburbs and have learned by experience that money generated by the tax helps increase the use of their facilities, Martin said.

The money is used to promote tourism, Martin said.

Wireless firm picks Gilman

GILMAN -- Advance Communications of Fairbury has notified he Gilman City Council that it will soon establish high speed wireless Internet service in the city using an antennae it intends to set up on Danforth-Gilman Grain Co.'s downtown elevator.

Two weeks ago the council OK'd contracting with a firm specializing in negotiating telecommunications deals to craft a contract with Illicom, a high speed wireless firm that wanted to set up its antennae on the city water tower.

New fee will cover inspection costs

WATSEKA -- An ordinance passed unanimously Monday imposes fees of $45 for plumbing and electrical inspections.

The increase is designed to cover the bill the city pays for the electrician or plumber who conducts inspections, says Alderman Ken Wynn.

Bonfield committee to meet

BONFIELD --The Bonfield Fourth of July Committee will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lions Hall.

All are invited to attend.

Tri-Point FFA host dinner

CULLOM --Tri-Point High School FFA will be holding its annual pack the place pork chop dinner 4:30-7 p.m. Friday.

Carry outs will also be available during this time.

The menu will consists of a pork chop, baked potato, coleslaw, applesauce, dessert, bread and butter, and a beverage.

Adults are $6 in advance and $7 at the door, youth are $5 in advance and $6 at the door, and children are $4 in advance and $5 at the door. Tickets in advance may be purchased from any FFA member.

For more, call Tri-Point High School at 815-689-2110.

Iroquois tourism panel to meet

WATSEKA -- The Iroquois County Tourism Association will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the north meeting room of the administrative center, 1001 East Grant Street in Watseka.

Anyone interested in tourism promotion is welcome to attend. The association is an arm of the Iroquois Development Association. Call 432-0072 for more information.

Iroquois shirts now available

WATSEKA -- The Old Courthouse Museum has a new shipment of navy blue Iroquois County sweatshirts in the snowy farm scene motif.

Sweatshirts sized small through extra large cost $20. The double and triple extra large are $22. Shirts are available at the museum, 103 W. Cherry Street in Watseka, on weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gibson City coin show

GIBSON CITY -- The 35th Annual Gibson City Coin Club Show will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Railside Golf Club, 120 W. 19th St. in Gibson City.

New date for St. Anne breakfast

ST. ANNE -- Due to last week's severe weather, St. Anne Community High School's fund-raiser breakfast was postponed to this coming Saturday.

The breakfast will be held 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at the St. Anne Parish Hall. A hearty menu is planned, including pancakes and maple syrup, fresh sausage from the Papineau Meat Locker, sawmill gravy, country biscuits, coffee, milk and juice. Carry-outs are available. Breakfasts for adults 12 and older are $4; children 6-11 are $2.50; and children under six eat free.

All proceeds of this meal, sponsored by the Parent Advisory Council, will go to benefit the school's Reading is Fundamental program. It is through this program that students are able to receive three free books of their choice each year.

Grains, beans mixed on spotty trade

CHICAGO (AP) -- Grain and soybean futures were mixed Tuesday in early dealings on the Chicago Board of Trade, reflecting uncertain outlooks following the long holiday weekend.

Wheat inched higher after Australia trimmed its crop estimate.

Corn slid lower after parts of the dry Midwest received precipitation over the weekend.

Soybeans also were slightly lower on the wetter weather conditions.

Wheat for March delivery rose 1/4 cent to $3.34 1/2 a bushel; March corn fell 1 3/4 cent to $2.38 1/2; March oats rose 3/4 cent to $2.11 3/4; March soybeans fell 2 cents to $5.71.

Closing prices at local elevators Friday: Prairie Creek LLC, Elwood -- corn $2.37 1/2, soybeans, $5.63; Alliance Grain, Campus, (river price) -- corn $2.38 1/2, soybeans $5.74; J.R. Short Milling in Kankakee -- corn $2.40 1/2; Watseka Farmers Grain -- corn $2.42; soybeans $5.67.