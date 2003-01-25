Words not only way to get your point across business communication

By Jon Krenek

Journal writer

A second child has come forward with allegations of sexual abuse by a former Youth for Christ counselor -- alleged to have taken place repeatedly over the course of about a year.

St. Anne Police arrested Thomas Fairclough, of 447 W. Sheffield in St. Anne, Friday for aggravated criminal sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy.

"This is the second mother who has filed a complaint," said St. Anne Police Chief Glenn Houk. "There may have been other occasions, but we are still investigating that."

Both incidents, the first involving a 12-year-old boy, occurred at sleepovers at Fairclough's home, an activity in which many children participated, the mother of the 13-year-old told the Daily Journal.

Fairclough was arrested for the first time on Christmas Eve for fondling the first juvenile's genitals over the youth's clothing, and Houk said the second allegation involved that same activity.

Neither Fairclough nor his attorney could be reached for comment.

The mother of the 13-year-old, who requested anonymity to protect her son, said she had to pressure the frightened youngster to tell her what happened.

"Just knowing it happened to someone else gave him the courage to say it happened to him," said the mother. "Whether other parents are going to come forward or not, that's another thing."

Both mothers told the Journal Fairclough was very popular with both parents and children, and that he had numerous children sleep at his home. Police have questioned about eight families with children about the sleepovers in the course of their investigation.

The sleepovers were aimed at bringing the YFC children together, and giving them at opportunity to earn money for YFC trips by helping Fairclough work on his home.

"Even if they didn't want to go, they would feel really bad because they didn't want to hurt his feelings," said the mother of the 12-year-old. "They loved this guy, and looked up to him as a father figure."

The mothers said Fairclough might have targeted children, such as their own, who are without their natural fathers.

YFC did not sponsor the sleepovers, and fired Fairclough after the first allegations were made in December. Houk said YFC has fully cooperated with police.

Fairclough served as a YFC counselor for about a year and a half, and directed Campus Life Ministries at Bradley Central and Manteno junior high schools. He also attended Manteno Church of the Nazarene.

The Department of Child and Family Services is currently restricting Fairclough from visiting his own children during daytime hours.

After being released after the first arrest, Fairclough attempted to contact the 13-year-old several times, sending e-mails and even driving by the boy's home, according to the mother.

The mothers are asking other parents with any information to come forward.

"If parents don't want to prosecute, they won't do anything," said the mother of the 13-year-old. "I don't think they know what the repercussions for the child could be if they don't get some help."