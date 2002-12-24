Bourbonnais Briefs

Latham speed limit drops

Motorists traveling in Bourbonnais should be aware that the speed limit on Latham Drive, from Main Street Northwest to U.S. 45-52, has been reduced from 40 mph to 30 mph. Village board members approved the change last week. The speed limit reduction is in response to an accident Oct. 1 in which a truck hit and killed school crossing guard Robert Goselin, 76, at Latham Drive and U.S. 45-52.

Turnberry addition OK'd

A preannexation agreement for Turnberry subdivision's 2nd Addition has been approved by the Bourbonnais Village Board. The development will consist of 42 lots on 16 acres. With a preannexation, it allows for Bourbonnais to annex the property once it becomes contiguous with the village. The subdivision is about three parcels away from being connected to Bourbonnais.

New stop signs approved

In a brief special meeting on Dec. 19, the Bourbonnais Village Board approved the installation of 16 stop signs in the Belle Aire subdivision. Signs have been placed or will be placed on Ardith Lane, High Point Circle North, and Mid Court, Center Point, Hanson, Dennison, Duncan, Bond, Hilltop, Emery, Kim, Karen, Kathy, Kristina and Anita drives.

No wrapping paper, please

Bourbonnais Village Board Trustee George Anderson is reminding village residents that ABC Disposal will not take Christmas gift wrap in its recycling bins. Cardboard and other paper will be accepted, he said.

More streetlights sought

Installation of more streetlights is needed on U.S. 45-52, from St. George to Armour roads, Bourbonnais Village Trustee Gary Residori recently told the village board.

"I think we need to start setting up a bunch of streetlights down there," he said. "It's very dark out there. It needs to be lit up."

Village Administrator Frank Koehler said he will contact the Illinois Department of Transportation to see about the installation of lights and any planned road projects that could affect the location of the light poles.

Commercial strip accepted

Development of a commercial subdivision on Main Street Northwest, just east of the Burger King restaurant, has been approved by the Bourbonnais Village Board. The board action came after the Planning Commission on Dec. 12 recommended passage of the proposal, which will result in the development of Plum Creek Plaza.