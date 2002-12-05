Hey, David Letterman: We're polishing our image

Tony Perry isn't pleased with seeing Kankakee County rated 354th out of 354.

Next year, he says, he wants to be "halfway up the hill -- an improvement we can be proud of."

And he wants the community to come up with a blueprint of what it can be in five years.

Wednesday, Perry went public with Group 354, a gathering of 26 volunteers dedicated to moving Kankakee County out of last place in the Places Rated Almanac.

More than 150 people attended a reception at the Area Jobs Development Center in Bradley, milling and meeting with the committee, and watching the first public run-through of a slide and Power Point presentation of a strategy for improvement.

The show, read by Mike Manuel of the Perry Group, relies heavily on statistics gathered by volunteers. It also pokes fun at David Letterman. Letterman featured Kankakee twice on Late Night, giving Mayor Don Green two gazebos after the last almanac. The Power Point includes clips of one-time local restaurant singer Barry Manilow; Casey Stengel, who played a season of minor league baseball in Kankakee; and Little Orphan Annie cartoonist Harold Gray, who was born here.

But Perry made it clear the ranking is no joke to him, or to potential business owners.

"Everything has a measuring stick," Perry told the audience. He likened it to cheering for a Chicago sports team. Fewer people cheer for losing teams.

When he goes around the country, trying to get businesses to locate here, he sees the Places Rated Almanac on site-finders' desks.

"It's like a Bible," he says. "There are two things they throw in my face -- this book, and our infighting."

The book is scheduled to come out in the fall of 2003. Like the Olympics, it takes place every four years. In 1999, with the 2000 book, Kankakee County got a shock when the rankings dropped us into last place among all metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.

Group 354 is attacking on three fronts: trying to shake the community out of apathy; making sure the publishers have correct information; and lobbying to change the scoring system to give some more credit.

Last time around, the publishers were not aware of the Metro Bus System. In addition, Kankakee County gets few points for the arts, but residents here live within commuting distance of Chicago attractions. Getting some points for new developments, such as the Bears training camp and the coming aquatic park and ice rink, would also help.

In addition to working on the Places Rated improvement, Perry feels the work of the committee will dovetail with two other community efforts.

* One is a joint project to develop a fact book with Kankakee County demographics that can be given to potential businesses.

* The other is to work with the Trkla, Pettigrew, Allen and Payne study of community potential now being undertaken by The Daily Journal. A meeting to begin disseminating some of that data was held last week at the Weber Center at Olivet Nazarene University.

Perry was optimistic, both about Wednesday's turnout and the future.

"People ask me where the money's going to come from," Perry said. He answered that this is a community where people do want to see it work. People will come forward.

"We'll get the money," he said.

<strong>FROM WORST TO BEST</strong>

Kankakee County's ratings from 2000 (out of 354, with lower numbers being better):

* Cost of Living, 195. Jobs, 236. Education, 261. Climate, 287. Recreation, 288. Health Care, 314. Transportation, 333. Crime, 337. Arts, 340.

* Our best attribute: One of the 20 best places in the country, and the best in Illinois, to play golf.