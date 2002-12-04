Lands' End gives city financial shot in arm

Journal writer

A revenue program that netted the Kankakee city government more than $2 million in its last fiscal year received yet another shot in the arm when another top retailer joined the list.

Lands' End, an apparel business with a heavy emphasis on catalog sales, is the latest to join the city's growing list of businesses to enter into a sales tax sharing plan with the Kankakee City Council.

Under the 10-year agreement deal, companies establish a sales office here and the city then splits its 1 percent sales tax share with the company for the products they sell.

Kankakee Mayor Donald Green estimated the Lands' End deal could net the city as much as $300,000 to $400,000 annually.

According to the company's Web site, Lands'end.com is the world's largest apparel Web site.

This past summer, the city also signed computer dealer, Gateway, to a 10-year agreement. City comptroller James Spice said the city now has eight vendors signed with similar agreements.

Spice noted that the $2 million figure did not include any revenue from Gateway so the figure will likely grow by next April 30.

These deals cover all catalog and telephone sales that take place within Illinois.

Sales personnel from across the state funnel their sales through the Kankakee office. The city is a desirable location because of its home rule power which allows these arrangements to be worked out quickly.

Under the 1970s Illinois Constitution, towns with populations of 25,000 or more were automatically granted home rule. This basically gives a city more power to tax and borrow money, more power to regulate and zone and less interference from the legislation.