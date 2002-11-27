United Way at midpoint for $1 million goal here

United Way of Kankakee County is half way to its goal of $1 million. Campaign Chairperson Pam Dunlap reported that donations and pledges to date total $504,000. If the goal is reached, it will be the first time United Way has raised $1 million.

Dunlap said, "We have had some great successes. One company is up 300%, and many others are considerably up from last year's totals. We are optimistic about making goal."

Joe Giacchino, Chair of the Flagship Division, characterized this part of the campaign as "nail biting time." He said, "Once we reach Thanksgiving, it is a race to the finish. Everyone wants to be finished before Christmas, and the volunteers are out there making it happen. It is exciting and nerve wracking at the same time."

United Way of Kankakee County has never set a goal of $1 million before. It represents a 10% increase over last year's campaign total. Dunlap said the additional funds will come from new companies who have not participated before, and from increased contributions from existing donors. "Kankakee County is a very generous community. The potential for a million is out there. Our volunteers are working very hard to increase contributions, and a lucky break now and then doesn't hurt!" she said.

To make a contribution or set up a company campaign, please call United Way of Kankakee County at 815-932-7476.