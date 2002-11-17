Sign up for annual lighting contest, help in the classroom

Putting those holiday lights up on your home could help enlighten some area classrooms this winter.

The 11th annual "Christmas and Holiday Outdoor Lighting" contest is under way at The Daily Journal.

All of the $20 entry fees benefit The Journal's "Newspaper in Education" program, which provides newspapers, curriculum guides and educational materials for classrooms throughout The Daily Journal's circulation area.

Look for the Lighting Contest form Nov. 24, Nov. 25, Dec. 1, 3,6, 8 and 10.

Deadline is Dec. 11.

Entry fee of $20 benefits Newspapers in Education

Entry forms for the lighting contest regularly appear inside The Daily Journal. Every person who enters will get a complete shrink-wrapped set of Chicago bear Training Camp cards. The 8.5 by 11 inch cards feature full color pictures of the players on glossy cardboard stock, with a complete Bears roster on the back.

Entries will be accepted until Dec. 11 at any Daily Journal office, or can be mailed directly to: Phil Angelo, 8 Dearborn Sq., Kankakee, Ill., 60901.

Last year's grand prize winner of $100 was the Robert and Patricia Duffield home on Hieland Dr. They recreated Santa's workshop.

The $50 Best Theme award in 2001 went to Gordon and Rhonda Bouillette on North 3000 West Road in Kankakee County.

Two awards were given in 2001 for the most lights, going to Roger and Darlene Kilman of South Fulton in Bradley and Michael, Denise and Melody DuCharme of St. Michaels in Indian Oaks mobile home park.

If you don't see an entry form, call 937-3382 and one will be sent to you. Forms can also be picked up at the Bourbonnais, Manteno and Peotone offices of The daily Journal.

The winning homes will be featured in full color in the Christmas Eve edition of The Daily Journal.

People may have a better chance of winning than they thing. The contests generates between 20 and 30 entries a year. The Journal will publish the addresses of all entrants, so people can tour and see the best lights.