Grundy tables trailer park expansion

By Dean Tambling

Journal correspondent

MORRIS -- Concerns over where a new highway may end has prompted the Grundy County Board to send back to the Zoning Board of Appeals requests regarding the expansion of the Shady Oaks Manufactured Home Community along I-80 east of Morris.

The board, following an almost 30-minute executive session to discuss probable litigation, voted 16-0 with Robert "Puffy" Burt and William Rodosky not in attendance to send the matter back to the Zoning Board.

Board member James Wright made the motion. "The main reason for the motion was information from IDOT regarding the proposed Prairie Parkway that would terminate and probably take part of the land where the current Shady Oaks Trailer Park is and probably take some of the land where the proposed expansion is," remarked Wright.

Prior to the vote, Minooka area landowner Jerry Davidson posed several questions and concerns to the board about the proposed expansion.

One of the questions was who monitors water and sewer and how can they be permitted to expand that service when Minooka, Channahon, and Joliet are having a hard time and none are getting permitted to put to put a sewer plant on Aux Sable Creek. "How can these people all of a sudden just add on to theirs?" asked Davidson.

David Zaijeck, the attorney representing Silver Oaks L.L.C. that is seeking the expansion, said land use is not an issue because it meets the county's comprehensive plan with larger lots, less homes and less density. "I think we have done everything to be gentlemen, to be good developers, and to be responsible and would hope you would pass this ordinance tonight." Zaijeck told the board, "Let's move on."

Zaijeck had no comment after the board voted to send the requests back to the Zoning Board. The matter could wind up in court.

The first step in the formation of a Hazmat Team in the vounty was taken by the board. It approved interim sponsorship of the development of a county hazmat response effort pending further research into the structure of the effort, development of a protocol for emergency response, and development of a budget. A hazmat team would not become operational until approved by the county board.

Two cost-saving measures were approved by the board. Board members agreed to refinance self-insurance bonds series 2002 to save the county $126,000 and entered into a two-year agreement with Peoples Gas to supply natural gas at a cost of 47 cents per therm, down from 54 cents per therm offered by Enron. Enron, due to its bankruptcy, could no longer honor its multi-year contract with the county.