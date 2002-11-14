Police Blotter for November 14

Grocery store burglarized

A burglar keen on dental hygiene broke into a Kankakee grocery store in the 500 block of South Harrison Avenue today.

Police found items apparently dumped by the fleeing burglar -- including three toothbrushes, three boxes of toothpaste and a plastic cup holding rolls of pennies.

An alarm drew police to the small grocery store at approximately 3:30 a.m. Police then saw a male leave the building via a door. The offender saw police and took off running. Police chased the burglar, but lost sight of him.

The thief's flight took him through a nearby back yard. That is where police found the dumped dental products.

The burglar apparently entered the store through a door. The cash register was not damaged.

Manteno nabs burglary suspects

Manteno police have arrested three men in connection with several burglaries.

Police received information Tuesday that the stolen items might be located inside a garage at 1090 Beauchamp, Apt. 2.

A search of the garage by Manteno and KAMEG officers located a number of items stolen during recent burglaries, including golf clubs, power tools, hand tools, a guitar amplifier and frozen food.

Police arrested Samuel D. Ayers, 18, for seven counts of motor vehicle burglary, two burglary counts for garage burglaries, one residential burglary and theft.

Lawrence E. Garner, 18, was arrested for theft. John C. Rigoni, 21, was arrested for theft and attempted theft, jail records show.

All three men were occupants of the apartment.

Cash stolen at King School

A thief stole money and a check from a locked office at King Middle School, according to a Kankakee police report.

Police found no forced entry.

Approximately $100 and a check for $33 were stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The money and check were in a cash box inside a locked metal cabinet at the school on East Court Street.