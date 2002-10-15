Border dispute, landfills key issues in District 8

Two disputes are taking center stage in the Kankakee County Board's District 8 race between former county housing authority chairman Chuck Wilson and political newcomer Ruth Barber.

At issue for the new district that was represented by longtime county board member and former chairman Russ Thompson are what to do to resolve the ever-growing border conflict between the villages of Manteno and Bourbonnais and how to handle the controversial issues regarding control of local landfills.

District 8 includes the northern portion of Kankakee County that lies east of Illinois Route 50, north of County Road 6000 and west of the Manteno and Sumner Township border.

"I don't know why the county board hasn't been more involved in this border dispute,'' said Republican candidate Wilson. "We need to find out where each side is coming from. All we have now is a bunch of fighting. We need calmer heads and we need to get together.''

The Manteno- and Bourbonnais-based county board members could assist these negotiations and be mediators of some type, Wilson said.

"There is a solution out there. It's just a matter of getting to it,'' Wilson said.

Barber, the Democratic opponent, is confident that the two communities will work together to settle the dispute.

"I will bring to the Democratic Party my ability to listen, ask questions, research and communication based on the information,'' she said. "This issue is one that need to be a priority and it's one that comes with the growing pains of these two villages.

She doesn't view the dispute as a negative. "We have to work together. Bourbonnais and Manteno must work together.''

Both candidates are opposed to the city's landfill plan.

"All revenue opportunities to the city and county must be considered while we demand that the environment integrity of Kankakee County is held in the highest regard,'' Barber said.

Wilson said erring on the side of caution is the route he would like the area to take. "If that means not having the second landfill, then I'd rather not have it. I would prefer revenue from other sources.''

Wilson said he doesn't believe there's a need for two landfills.

"I have a great deal of respect for (Kankakee) Mayor (Donald) Green,'' he said. "We worked closely with the KCHA. It's hard to go against someone you respect.''

Chuck Wilson

Party: Republican

Age: 51

Address: 560 N. Hickory Ave., Manteno

Family: Wife, Patricia; two children (one deceased).

Occupation: Retired, Kankakee County Sheriff's Department detective; former Manteno Police Department officer

Education: Kankakee Community College, two years; Manteno H.S., 1969

Civic/Volunteer activity: Former Kankakee County Housing Authority chairman; Manteno Village trustee, 1993-97; Manteno United Methodist Church member; Manteno baseball program coach and boys' coordinator.

Ruth Barber

Party: Democrat

Age: 37

Address:142 S. Locust Ave., Manteno

Family: married, Chuck; two sons, Paul, 11, Phillip, 9

Occupation: owner/operator, The Suite Life, since 2000; former human resources director, KAMA Corp., Manteno

Education: Robert Morris College, 1986; Manteno H.S., 1983

Civic/Volunteer activity: Human Resources Association member; Kankakee Chamber of Commerce's Working Woman's committee member; 2002 Tech Prep Program for Manteno H.S., coordinator; Nike Triathlete participant, 2001-02