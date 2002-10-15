Arsenal shipping park opens

Thousands of jobs

to be developed

at Elwood 'port'

,

ELWOOD --ÃŠAlmost a decade after the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant was declared excess federal property, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe's newest transportation park opens today on 621 acres there.

Imagine a container loaded overseas with goods destined for the United States. It goes by truck for direct loading onto a ship. Arriving at a West Coast port, the same container is lifted onto a BNSF railcar headed for Elwood.

The new facility is the largest inland container port in North America, built at an initial cost of $250 million.

That's the idea fueling intermodal transportation, using the same cargo container to ship goods to a final destination by ship, rail, and truck -- saving both time and money.

It's also one of the fastest growing segments of business, BNSF officials said during Monday's grand opening tour of facilities: 124 intermodal acres, two intermodal loading tracks, 30,000 projected lifts per month or a 1,000 a day; plus 151 acres for loading cars and trucks onto trains or semis, with three loading tracks and a projected volume between 38,000 and 48,000 per month.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin helicoptered into the new facility Monday, telling Chicago Mayor Richard Daley he had to miss the Columbus Day parade to be in Elwood.

The senator reported that not only does Daley know where Elwood is, he also has asked about all the jobs being created there.

BNSF Logistics Park -- Chicago is only one part of the redevelopment of former Joliet arsenal land at the Deer Run Industrial Park, just west of Elwood.

The 8,000 permanent jobs already projected there are only a start, with "more to come," Durbin said.

Moving cargo by rail means less traffic congestion and a reduction in pollution, he said..

By 2015, the CenterPoint developments could mean 17,000 new jobs, and by 2020, "$2 billion in production output," said U.S. Rep. Jerry Weller, R-Morris. "That's a big deal."

Elwood Mayor Bob Blum said village residents have seen "three wars served" by the arsenal workers.

The transformation of the abandoned arsenal property has been accomplished with a "vision and hard work," he said.

"It's a proud time and frightening time for our small community," he added, noting that Elwood is bracing for unprecedented growth and adding "a new dimension tour town -- that element is corporate America."

BNSF President Matt Rose said CenterPoint was the right business partner for the BNSF. CenterPoint Properties is developing 2,200 acres at Deer Run, with future development of 17 million square feet of space for warehousing, distribution light manufacturing uses.

CenterPoint Properties , the Oak Brook based developer, is also undertaking manufacturing and warehousing there that will take advantage of the unique rail access. Two buildings are under construction now -- Partners Warehouse, a bulk shipper, and Potlatch, a major wood and paper products firm, will use direct rail access to move their products. CenterPoint is running a rail line next to both businesses that will enable the companies to load directly onto universal shipping containers.

"BNSF Logistics Park -- Chicago is a unique opportunity for shippers, particularly international customers, to integrate logistics and service improvements at a single location," Rose told the more than 500 gathered for the opening ceremony and tours.

Already committed to using the new facility are Honda and Maersk Sealand, a major overseas shipping firm.

The automotive facility at BNSF, already open for about a month, is a first of its kind -- "a gateway hub."

Shippers already using the facility are American Honda Motor Company, American Isuzu Motors, American Suzuki Motor, Form Motor Company, Hyundai Motor American, KIA Motors America, Mitsubishi Motor Sales, Nissan North America, and Subaru of America.

The rail side will employ 60 people on a contract basis, and the intermodal side will employ about 180 people.

Since the shippers avoid switching trains in Chicago, the new rail center saves 24-48 hours, rail manger Joe Long said.

The 97,680 rail ties on the facility are a mix of traditional wooden ties and newer concrete ties.

Intermodal traffic (truck-train-ship) represents about 30 percent of the cargo transported by BNSF officials said.

Grain and agriculture products and coal and other minerals form large segments of the company's business.

BNSF has 33,000 route miles covering 28 states and two Canadian provinces. The railway moves more intermodal traffic than any other rail system in the world and is America's largest grain-hauling railroad.

The park was "all about jobs," Weller said. "Our vision of thousands of new jobs that the former Joliet arsenal has now become a reality.

"Our Joliet arsenal redevelopment efforts have become a national model of the peacetime conversion of surplus military property."