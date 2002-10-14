Metro Briefs

Youth bunk-in nears

The Kankakee Area YMCA is having a Youth Bunk-In beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and ending at 8 a.m. Saturday for first through fifth graders. Children should bring swimsuits, towels, sleeping bags, a pillow and spending money. The Y provides staff supervision, snacks arts and crafts and a light breakfast. Pre-registration is recommended. For more information call 933-1741.

Junior high dance set

The Kankakee Area YMCA is offering a junior-high dance for sixth, seventh and eighth graders from 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Activities include swimming, basketball, volleyball and dancing. Children need to bring a swimsuit, towel and spending money for arcade games, snacks and drinks.

YMCA plans fall registration

The Kankakee Area YMCA is now taking registration for the next session of fall classes for YMCA members. Guest members' registration will begin Oct. 20. Class offerings include swim lessons for ages six months to 12, preschool gym and swim, kiddy klub, youth basketball, youth floor hockey, home school gym and swim classes, climbing wall instruction and school's out during holidays. For a brochure and questions call 933-1741.

Pancake breakfast planned

The Ladies Auxiliary to the Bradley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6502, 370 W. Broadway, will be holding an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Cost is $4 adults/Children under 8 years of age $2. Proceeds go for community service work.

Bake sale on tap

The Riverwood Apts. Council will be holding a bake sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 300 E. River St., Kankakee. A sandwich lunch will be available.

Annual stagette set

The Bradley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6502 Ladies Auxiliary, 370 W. Broadway, will be holding their annual stagette for cancer aid and research from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 24. Donation will be $4 at the door. Door prizes, raffles, games, lunch and beverages.