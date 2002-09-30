Local Dems demand GOP return Ryan funds

By Jon Krenek, Journal writer

Kankakee County Democrats are tossing the license-for-bribes scandal surrounding Gov. George Ryan right onto the laps of the Kankakee County Republican Central Committee.

Democrats are demanding the committee return $27,500 in contributions from Ryan's campaign fund, which is currently under indictment for federal racketeering charges. The contributions came to Republicans a full year or more prior to the April 2002 indictment, and all were properly reported to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

But Democrats said other Republican candidates, including gubernatorial candidate Jim Ryan, have returned money received from Ryan's campaign fund.

"There's a lot of that going on, it's a political ploy," said Republican Central Committee Chairman Bruce Clark. "I feel a responsible political party has an obligation to inform the public about it's candidates, and it isn't cheap."

Clark noted Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin refused to return a $15,000 campaign contribution from Arthur Anderson, which is also under federal indictment.

Citizens for Ryan, the campaign fund under indictment, made six separate disbursements to Kankakee County Republicans in 2000 and 2001, according to ISBE. The disbursements were made during the four year period the federal probe, Operation Safe Roads, was being conducted. Jim Ryan campaign spokesperson Terri Hickey said the gubernatorial candidate has returned funds received from Citizens for Ryan over the entire four-year period of the probe.

"The local Republican Party was able to use these tainted funds for the November 2000 election," said Gary Ciaccio, Democratic Central Committee Chairman. "The county Republicans should follow their lead and do the right thing and return these funds that may rightfully belong to the taxpayers of Illinois."

The Citizens for Ryan campaign fund posted a $2.5 million balance at the time of the indictment, and federal prosecutors are estimating $ million came from illegal means.

"One million of those funds are the amount of the alleged fraud," said Randall Samborn, a spokesperson for U.S Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald. "That includes a combination of campaign contributions and the use of state workers for campaign purposes."

While Citizens for Ryan can still legally disperse funds, a federal judge required the campaign to post $1 million bond to cover the costs of a potential ruling against it.

Kankakee County Republicans reported the Citizens for Ryan money with the Illinois State Board of Elections, and have reported every single itemized contribution required under the law.

"Anything the committee would have received in the past would have been reported with the county clerk and available for public review," said Richard Bateman, Republican Central Committee Treasurer. "They're trying to make an issue out of nothing."

Republicans dwarf Democrats in campaign funds reported to the state election board. In the first half of 2002, Republicans reported a $65,000 campaign fund balance, while Democrats reported a $6,545 balance in the same time period.