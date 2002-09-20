It's in the bag: Recycling efforts should be mandatory

By a margin of about six to four, area residents answering The Daily Journal's weekly Internet Poll think recycling should be mandatory.

Some 842 calls were registered in this week's poll.

Yes: There has to be a way to save monies this way. Other states have great recycling programs.

No: People will not buy products in certain kinds of containers if the have to spend time separating them.

Yes: To enforce recycling they should do what other states do, charge a deposit on containers that can be recycled.

No: Didn't I read something in the Journal recently about the fact that the recycling of everything but paper has been a massive failure?

Yes: This is the one and only earth we have. We need to take better care of it and not abuse it!

No: It's too much when the government tries to force its way on everything we do, even how we throw out our garbage! Enough already!

Yes: We don't own this planet, we are just borrowing it from our children!!!

No: I don't recycle and I don't feel like some law should make me. There is so much recycling that paper bags tear at the slightest touch. And I detest those plastic bags! I used to turn in pop cans but it isn't worth it, you don't get enough (money) out of them by the time you have to consider your gas to take them in.

No: Because the truth of the matter is recycling is never done anyway. We waste our time rinsing, washing and sorting then they throw it all in the same dump anyway. In the meantime we waste water and time along with money to recycle.

Yes: It would cut down on the amount of trash going to the dump. It might also cut down on the broken bottles in the streets and alleys. A deposit on bottles for pop and beer would also help. We didn't have as much broken glass in the streets when you could take bottles in to stores for cash.

Yes: Making it mandatory is the only way to get the masses to do it, pass some laws and make it go.

Yes: We consume more than any other nation. Our standard of living is the envy of the world. The very least we can do is slow our use of the planet's resources by recycling. Would most Americans do it voluntarily? Alas, no. Here, it must be mandatory!

Yes: As a household of two who recycles, it is surprising how much we accumulate. We would not need more land used for landfills if all residents would recycle.

No: There should be some freedoms in this country. All you have to do is make it more profitable to recycle.

No: Because, while recycling may have its merits, those merits are not enough to invoke penalties upon those who do not believe so. We do not need a paternalistic "nanny state" telling us how to throw out our garbage.

Yes: Because so many people won't do it any other way. We have had a voluntary recycling program for several years now, but I notice very few people in our neighborhood putting out the green recycling bags. We pay for them anyway, the cost is included in the trash pickup bill, all you have to do is go to Kroger, Jewel or the Bourbonnais Village Hall and pick them up. Recycling is very easy too, simply rinse out the recyclable items, put them in the bags, and set the bags out next to your garbage cans. It's important for the environment, to cut down on the amount of landfill space used, and to prevent waste, since recyclable items are reused. I know a number of people who live in areas where it is mandatory, and it works very well. We have recycled everything we can, since the voluntary program first started.