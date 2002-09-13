Metro Briefs

Mac reunion nears

Bishop McNamara High School Class of 1977 will have its reunion this weekend beginning with the Fightin' Irish homecoming game Friday. Class members will meet at the south end zone. If you have not been contacted or have any questions, call Jaeffe Franklin at 936-9254 or John Kennedy at 937-5171.

YMCA to host jr. high event

The Kankakee Area YMCA will have a Junior High Alive from 6-9 p.m. Saturday for sixth, seventh and eight graders. The cost is $5. There will be basketball, volleyball, rock climbing, DJ, dancing and socializing. If you have a school ID please present it at the door. Pizza or hot dogs and pop are provided at an extra cost. For information call 933-1741, ext. 237.

Hispanic Partnership to meet

The Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 26 at Lisieux Pastoral Center in Kankakee. Agencies and community members interested in participating in the committee's efforts may call 937-3472.