Gilman ponders downtown parcel

GILMAN -- While a decision on the fate of a piece of downtown city property continues on hold, the city council is still fielding public commentary on what ought to be done with the parcel.

Loraine Schriefer of N. Thomas St., a neighbor of the city owned lot now on the market, told the council Monday it ought to "give" the property to the fire department and end its long deliberation on the matter. Mrs. Schriefer is the grandmother of Fire Chief Todd Miller.

The city lot, neighboring the present firehouse, is being sought by the fire department and by Gilman Fertilizer, a nearby downtown business.

The Fertilizer firm beat the fire department's bid for the property by about $15,000, when offers were reviewed several weeks ago.

The city is not bound to take the high bid and did not make an immediate decision.

A unofficial survey of the council found it disposed to accept the fire department's bid by a margin of 5-1.

Mrs. Schriefer noted she's "worked for this town for a long time and I'm not proud of what you just did," an apparent reference to the council's failure to quickly give the property to the fire department.

She noted that her property and that of others on N. Thomas "are almost surrounded by the fertilizer plant" now.

"Those who are for it should have to live meat the plant," she said, of those favoring sale of the city lot to Gilman Fertilizer.

Alderman Rick Theesfeld, though, noted that "I agree with a lot of what you said, but we have to put it out for bids by law."

Theesfeld noted that the delay in a decision is also due to the city's having no place to move its equipment once it gives up the city lot and the old building now on it.

The city plans to move into the old Eastern Illini Electric Co-op building off U.S. 24 once the electric firm finishes its new building on U.S. 24 west of the city.

Fire Trustee Roland Zachgo said after the meeting that the department would like to build a 70 foot by 80 foot, steel building with brick trim on the site. Asked if an earlier suggestion that the fire department and fertilizer firm share the site might be workable, Zachgo noted the department's eventual expansion needs would likely require the entire site.

Following a closed session, the council approved a cost of living raise of 2 percent for all full time city employees plus crossing guards and the janitor.

The council also increased the employees' share of insurance premiums to $20 per pay period to help offset an 18 percent increase in insurance costs.

The council offered City Clerk Shelly Fancher the option of participating in the IMRF retirement program.

The council OK'd purchase of a $1,100 computer program which will handle the city's financial records. Mrs. Fancher said the system is recommended by city auditor Julian Hayum and is the same program she'd recently seen demonstrated during an open house at the village of Bradley.

The city will check the same firm to see if a compatible program can be gotten to prepare city water bills.

The council also approved buying a $285 storage cabinet and a $260 computer desk from Creative Interiors of Watseka.

Alderman Rick Theesfeld noted that the startup cost to switch the city's water billing system to hand held scanners would be up to $60,000.