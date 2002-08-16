Crete has blood alcohol monitor

CRETE -- The village police department's new blood alcohol measuring device has arrived.

Once it is activated, the intoxilizer will enable municipal police to collect information and send the information to state and other agencies.

The new piece of police equipment replaces an out-of-service machine Crete police borrowed from the Will County sheriff's department eight years ago, said police chief Paul VanDeraa. He said the old one was at least 10 years old, and possibly as old as 20.

Crete Village and the sheriff's department split the $5,300 cost of the new device.