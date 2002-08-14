Manteno schools eye deficit budget

Journal writer

Construction, new staff and less money from the state are all adding up to make members of the Manteno School Board see red.

School board members got their first look at proposed new budget for the district at their meeting earlier this week. The bottom line is that expenditures are expected to total $15,890,475.91 and overall a $1,407,454.91 deficit is projected.

The budget will be on display for a month before it is voted on by the school board.

"The data you see is quite shocking and I must say this is going to be the norm for school districts in the state of Illinois this year," business manager Roger Neal told board members.

In the district's education fund, which is budgeted for $8,799,542.91 in expenditures, a $472,969.91 deficit is projected.

The district had been expecting to get an additional $120 in aid per student from the state. That didn't happen, costing the district $200,000.

"The state has not anted up any new dollars per pupil," Neal said.

Budget problems arose, Neal said, because of salary increases and the district having to hire additional staff to make up for the growing number of students.

In the site and construction fund, expenditures are expected to total $810,000 and a deficit of $802,000 is projected. The district's new addition to the high school and other construction help explain the big spending. The work is being funded through bonding.

Neal also noted that the district's budget is limited by what it can do because of tax caps. The district's investment income is also projected to see a major drop, going from $125,000 in the previous budget year down to $40,000.