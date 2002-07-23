Thief caught in the act

A burglar may have searched through 18 vehicles at a storage lot in the 900 block of North Washington Avenue, Kankakee police said.

An officer reportedly caught 39-year-old Albert Larry in the act after an alarm summoned police to the lot at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Larry was seen inside the fenced lot holding a duffle bag and standing next to a car. He fled through a hole which had been cut in the fence. Police apprehended him in the 100 block of East Willow Street.

Larry, of 442 N. Illinois Ave., Kankakee, was charged with numerous offenses, including burglary to a motor vehicle, possessing burglary tools, possessing drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property.

Loiterer hides cocaine

A loiterer concealed 3.1 grams of cocaine in his pants after handing his ID to a policeman Tuesday night, the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group reported.

Hector Garcia, 26, of 741 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school.

Garcia was a passenger in a vehicle parked outside a bar in the 400 block of North Fifth Ave. After handing over his ID, Garcia quickly pushed a plastic bag down the front of his trousers. The bag held five packets of cocaine, police said.

Passenger caught with cocaine

KAMEG arrested a passenger after finding cocaine and a crack pipe during a traffic stop in Kankakee Tuesday.

Alfred Sneed, 43, of 1851 Notre Dame St., Kankakee, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was riding in a vehicle KAMEG agents halted at 5:30 p.m. at Spruce Street and Hammes Avenue.

The occupants consented to a search. A pouch holding .2 gram of cocaine, a metal crack pipe and Sneed's ID was found in the car, police said.

SWAT team, KAMEG raid homes

KAMEG agents and the Kankakee Police Department's SWAT team raided two apartments where drugs, cash and firearms were uncovered.

Two men were arrested after police entered the apartments in the same Kankakee building at approximately 6:15 a.m. Friday.

Pedro Gaytan, 33, of 1846 E. Locust St., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police were hindered in entering Gaytan's apartment because the door frame was reinforced with a steel channel. Inside, police reported finding 23.3 grams of marijuana, .5 gram of cocaine and $1,260. Officers also seized a handgun and scale.

Gaytan admitted flushing a large quantity of cocaine down the toilet, police said. Police questioned Gaytan after noticing the toilet seat and surrounding floor were wet, as were his hands and arms.

Jessie James Dorsett, 27, of 1844 E. Locust St., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police discovered 37.7 grams of cocaine and 220 grams of marijuana in Dorsett's home. Officers also found a handgun, scale and glass drug pipe.

Camaro burglarized at trailer park

A thief stole $1,300 worth of stereo equipment and CDs from a Chevrolet Camaro parked at Kankakee's Royal Estates trailer park.

The offender may have used a hangar to unlock the car. The windows had been left partly down, according to a police report. The crime was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers looking for thief

Kankakee County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the thief who stole approximately $3,000 worth of tires and rims from a Chebanse trucking firm.

The property disappeared from a business located on Oak Street last night or early today. The thief apparently entered the truck lot from Interstate 57.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 93-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still collect a monetary reward if their information leads to the arrest and prosecution of the offender.

DUI drivers busted

Kankakee resident Lee W. Kelly, 40, was arrested for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license at New and Oak streets around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kankakee police said.

Michael W. Walker, 50, of Kankakee, was arrested by Illinois State Police around 1:30 a.m. today on Interstate 57 on Kankakee's south side for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to have a valid driver's license.