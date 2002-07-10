Metro Briefs

Tests on dead birds continues

The Kankakee County Health Department will continue to accept dead crows and blue jays for testing for the West Nile virus.

Testing of the birds will continue through Oct. 15.

Only one Kankakee County crow has tested positive for the virus since it arrived in Illinois at the end of summer 2001.

The Kankakee County bird marked the 19th Illinois bird to test positive for the mosquito-transmitted began on May 1. No human cases have been reported in Illinois.

Birds brought in for testing should be dead for no longer than 24 hours.

Nationwide, 149 human-related cases and 18 fatalities have been attributed to the virus since 1999.

Fair housing program set

Building inspectors, code enforcers and developers of multi-family residential housing can learn more about the accessibility requirements of the Fair Housing Amendments Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act at a free program hosted by Options Center for Independent Living from 1-4 p.m. Friday in Conference Rooms A&B at Riverside Medical Center.

Speaking at the program will be Alberto Barrera, housing team leader for Access Center for Independent Living (CIL) in Chicago. Also presenting will be Bill Malleris, president of Maple Court Development, a fully accessible, integrated multi-residential family complex in Naperville.

Rregistration is recommended due to limited seating. For reservations, contact Options CIL at 936-0100 (voice) or 936-0132 (TTY).

Trivia Contest

The Bradley Public Library is now hosting a trivia contest that will last for the duration of the summer. Every two weeks a trivia question will be posted at the circulation desk. The answer to the question must be found in a Bradley Public Library reference book and be submitted on a coupon that the library is supplying. The coupon has to have the name of the reference book in which the answer was found along with the page number. Every two weeks on Monday a winner will be randomly selected for a prize from the correctly answered coupons.

Computer workshop

The Kankakee River Valley Computer User Group will be holding a computer workshop from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee Park District Building, 175 South Wall St. Any questions contact Gary (days) at 935-1605 or Chester (evenings) at 939-3621 or e-mail at krvcug@favoravi.com.