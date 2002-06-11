Around the Region

Wilmington man charged

JOLIET -- A Will County Grand Jury has indicted Michael Moore, 27, of Wilmington.

He was arrested by Will County Sheriff's Police and charged with aggravated battery and criminal damage to property for an offense on May 25. Arraignment has been set for June 19.

Steger traffic news good in Crete

CRETE -- Steger traffic may be bi-directional between Illinois 394 and Cottage Grove Avenue by the end of the week, according to Village Administrator David Wallace.

That will be a relief to Crete Police Chief Paul Van Deraa, who told The Journal that vehicle crashes and tickets have increased dramatically since Steger Road became an eastbound-only artery from State Street to Ill. 394.

Most crashes occur in the winter months, Van Deraa said, but May notched 23 -- the combined total of January and February. April had 13. He blamed the construction project for the 10-crash difference between April and May. Police issued 238 tickets in May, compared to 127 in April, 133 in March and 226 in January and February.

June appears to be continuing the higher trend.

An additional danger occurs on Ill. 394, where motorists have been pulling over in both northbound and southbound lanes near the Shell Gas station at Steger Road, then running to and from the Shell store. That action creates two hazards: motorists-turned-pedestrians who may dart into traffic, and motorists attempting to return their vehicles to the traffic flow. The speed limit on Ill. 394 is 55 mph. "You've really got to watch when you're taking off," Van Deraa said.

He said he asked Illinois Department of Transportation officials to install "No stopping, standing, or parking" signs along the shoulders. "They said they didn't have any of those kind of signs," he said.

Farm memories at Midewin

WILMINGTON -- A special evening program will be offered by the USDA Forest Service at the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie on Saturday.

It begins at 7 p.m. around a campfire at the former McIntyre homestead, and will offer historical recollections followed by a night sky interpretive presentation.

Sharing their memories of farm life before the area became the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant will be Millie Y. Allott and John Reddy. Ms. Allott lived at the McIntyre homestead, and Mr. Reddy also worked at the arsenal.

An interpretive program featuring the constellations of the night sky will follow the campfire talk, and will be hosted by Midewin volunteer Ed Doty.

The evening will conclude about 10 p.m. Participants should bring a camp chair or blanket to sit on around the campfire, and appropriate clothing for a cool evening.

To register for this program or for more information, please call (815) 423-6370. There is a $2 fee per person for the program, payable by cash or check that evening.

Participants will meet at the parking lot for the Newton and Henslow Interim Hiking Trails on the west side of Illinois 53. Transportation will be provided from the parking lot to the McIntyre homestead.

Momence mascot meeting

MOMENCE -- The Momence School Board is planning a special board meeting June 26 to get input from the community on whether or not the board should attempt to retain its mascot name "The Redskins."

The Momence School Board two months ago been threatened with legal action by the 35-member "Illinois Native American Bar Association."

In a letter from Matthew Beaudet, president the association, it was noted that "the term 'redskin' has yet to survive a legal challenge."

Since then, dozens of people have come forward to sign a petition supporting the name.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at the Je-Neir Elementary School, 101 W. 2nd St.

After the meeting, the board will adjourn into a closed session to discuss "probable or imminent litigation" in connection with the mascot name.

Anyone wishing to address the board during the hearing must contact Suszanne Sidener, secretary to the board, 415 N. Dixie Hwy., Momence, IL. 60954.

All requests must be received by 3:30 p.m. June 25. Statements will be limited to five minutes per person.

Those who don't wish to make a formal statement will have an opportunity to participate in a brief question and answer period.

Bureau orientation Wednesday

LANSING -- New and prospective members of the Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau are invited to attend a Bureau Orientation at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Bureau offices, 2304 173rd St., Lansing.

According to Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau President/CEO Jim Garrett, the orientation is designed to give new and prospective members a quick overview of the mission, function, services and benefits of Bureau membership, and outline how tourism affects virtually every sector of the Chicago Southland economy.

The orientation lasts 40-45 minutes and is followed by a question-and-answer period. A continental breakfast will be served, and the entire program should be completed in approximately an hour.

New and prospective members interested in attending the free orientation to learn more about the Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau are asked to confirm their attendance by Tuesday at (708) 895-8200.

Old Canal Days Festival

"A Journey into the Past" will be featured by the Will County Historical Society in conjunction with the Old Canal Days Festival Saturday and Sunday at Pioneer Settlement on Route 7 in Lockport.

Hours are 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. Admission is $2 for adults and 75 cents for children under 12. Children under four will be admitted free.

Herscher band reunion

HERSCHER -- The Herscher High School Marching band is planning a reunion of those members who, 20 years ago, were part of the overall championship at the Marching Bands of America Summer Nationals in Whitewater, Wis.

The reunion is set for Saturday, July 20 in the Legion Community Center in Herscher. The evening include a dinner open to 1981-86 band alumni and spouses followed by a talent show and dance open to the public.

Reservations must be made by Saturday.

For more, call 426-2954 or 421-0311.

Coal City road closing Monday

COAL CITY -- Starting around 8 a.m., Monday, the Coal City intersection of Broadway and McArdle Road (North St.) will be closed for all through traffic due to construction activity.

Because of this intersection work, all northbound and southbound traffic on Broadway and all eastbound and westbound traffic on McArdle will be required to use alternate routes. The intersection will be closed for up to four days.