Probe into overdose closed

Journal staff report

An investigation has been closed into an incident of three Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center girls overdosing on an over-the-counter cold medication.

In a short statement, School District Supt. Jim DeZwaan said, "There were consequences that were appropriate for the behavior."

He declined to elaborate.

April 9, the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District responded to two calls, at 11:32 a.m. and 1:26 p.m. The children, ages 13 and 14, had taken multiple tablets of an antihistamine called Coricidin.

Bourbonnais Police Chief Joseph Beard said that he has heard of students trying to "get high" by taking several of the tablets at a time.

Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 policy requires that any medicine that must be administered to a student has to be given to the school nurse.

All of the children were treated and released.