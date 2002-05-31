Teen confesses to murders

Journal writer

CUSTER PARK -- He's just 19. A recent prison parolee. A youth with a penchant for violence.

And today, Brian Richard Nelson of Momence sits in a Joliet jail cell accused of killing four people at Custer Park early Friday morning -- 19-year-old Sara Tennant, mother of his 18-month-old daughter; Sara's younger brother, Eric; her father, Harold, and his friend, Jean Bookwalter of Gardner.

Police say Nelson, who previously was charged with attacking his own mother and with knifing another person, admitted doing the killings and setting fire to the Tennant's rural Custer Park home in an attempt to cover up the crime. The fire was reported at about 5 a.m.

Nelson apparently took his daughter, Amber, from the home and left her in a car 30 feet from the burning home.

Nelson then went to and remained for hours at the nearby home of the mother and grandmother of his victims. It was Harry Tennant's mother who came to her son's home to inform police that Nelson was at her riverside home.

The brutal deaths stunned this tiny township of just 1,463 souls along the Kankakee River, 15 miles northwest of Kankakee.

A preliminary autopsy report says all four victims suffered "blunt force trauma," medical jargon for beating. Two of the victims, Harry Tennant and his friend Jean Bookwalter, both 46, were beaten and stabbed, according to the preliminary autopsy released Saturday by Will County Coroner Patrick K. O'Neil.

Tennant, an insurance agent and farmer, was widely respected by Wilmington's officials and business community, many of whom expressed shock as the identities of the slain were learned.

The lone survivors of the predawn mayhem were Ten-nant's hired man, as yet unnamed by sheriff's police, and 18-month-old Amber.

The hired man slid out of a window after awakening to discover the fire.

Paul Kaupas, deputy chief of the sheriff's department, said the hired man had stayed overnight after finishing work very late Thursday evening. Kaupas said the worker had no idea the violent murders had occurred while he slept until firefighters and police discovered the grisly scene upstairs.

Nelson confessed to the murders and arson, Kaupas told a packed news conference in Joliet Friday afternoon. Nelson admitted starting the fire in several places to conceal the crime, Kaupas said, adding that three of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Before the news briefing had ended, State's Attorney Jeff Tomzak sent word that Nelson had just been charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Kaupas said a new boyfriend in Sara's life may have helped trigger Nelson's murderous violence.

Several court orders had been issued to protect Sara and her family from Nelson, but none remained in effect, Kaupas said.

On Thursday, Iroquois County police were called to Sara's workplace at Buckley, more than 50 miles from Custer Park, where a confrontation with Nelson was feared.

Iroquois Sheriff's Lt. Randy Eimen said Nelson had called Sara and told her he was coming to see her at work. Because of the previous conflicts, Sara's employers called the sheriff's department and locked Nelson out. He had left the scene by the time deputies arrived.

Iroquois sheriff's police advised Will County of the conflict, which put him on their suspects' list.

In 2000, Nelson was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing a truck in Kankakee County. He was paroled Feb. 16, 2001, apparently having served only about five months in prison.

In March of 2000 Nelson was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in Kankakee County for striking his mother. Five months later, Nelson was charged with aggravated battery for stabbing another person and was sentenced to a year of conditional discharge.

Kaupas said he didn't know why the teen would have gone to Mrs. Tennant's home after killing her son and his family. Police said other revelations in Nelson's confession would not be made public.