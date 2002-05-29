Plane lands on sod farm

ST. ANNE -- St. Anne sod farmer John Schaafsma hadn't planned on opening an airport on his acres south of Momence.

But that dead level, Kentucky bluegrass proved a tempting target for a Minooka pilot en route home when his engine seized up mid-afternoon Monday.

"My daughter called and said a plane just landed in the field," Schaafsma said this morning.

The pilot, named Ed, but whose last name Schaafsma has forgotten, said the pilot was en route home from attending a South Carolina air show.

According to Kankakee County sheriff's police, a United Airlines pilot overheard the distress call and notified both the Kankakee airport and the local flight service station.

Schaafsma said the stricken pilot was elated to find those acres of flat sod beneath is wings as his engine began to show signs of seizing up.

The engine had been overhauled shortly before the flight.

The pilot told Schaafsma that the engine finally seized up just as his wheels were touching the grass.

No injuries or damage resulted. Schaafsma said a removal crew took the wings off Tuesday and trucked the plane to the Joliet airport.