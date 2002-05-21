Record coldhits area crops

and Jo McCord

Journal writers

Record low temperatures have left their mark on portions of Will and Iroquois counties.

Last night's frost, and the week's earlier rains, have put crops and flowers behind at Peotone. Weather watcher Bob Welsh at Johnson's Greenhouse in Peotone said last night's frost and the cool and rainy weather have stunted some plants.

The temperature gauge went down to 31 last night, he said, but some plants that were out look like they'll be fine.

What's needed by the plants, he said, is a little bit of warm sunshine: "They'll be liking this warm sunshine -- like everybody else.

The cool and raining weather has meant the plants are "slow getting started. Hopefully, they will come out of it."

He said he noticed some corn planted before the rain just peaking out this morning.

At the New Ag Center in Monee today, workers are just beginning to get into the fields today to apply dry and liquid fertilizer for the corn crop. Wet weather has them behind, with none today able to take time out to talk.

Peotone Farmer Glen Ginder has 300 acres of corn to plant. He's most worried about the cool weather. Farmers with corn in the ground are concerned because there's a crust forming on the ground. "The corn is not coming through."

Cold wet ground is not good for the seed to be laying in, Ginder said. "What's out there is yellow, it's under stressÃ‰ that's the main word in the dictionary now -- stress."

The crop needs a warm-up, he said. "The heat would be the greatest."

With the cold nights of late, "it takes all day to warm up," he said.

Ellen Phillips, extension educator in crop systems with U of I extension, at Countryside said the Will County crop is behind, as is all of Northern Illinois.

A frost last night normally would be bad for the corn crop, she said, but this year, much of the corn isn't out of the ground. "Most of the crops are barely out of the ground or at all because of the late planting."

"Corn can recover fairly well if it hasn't reach the seven-leaf stage," she said because the growing point is protected under ground until that stage.

"It's getting very late at this point," she said. She said farmers may need to "Think about switching to a shorter season hybrid of corn, if they want to still plant corn."

If weather keeps farmers out of the field for another two weeks, they may have to switch to soybeans. "Another two weeks, there wouldn't be too much choice in switching."

The hay crop would not have been effected by the frost, she said. "The biggest problem is that's its been too wet.'' She said first cutting hay should be getting underway soon.

In Iroquois County, Farm Service Agency director James Brock says even with the delay in planting farmers could still have a record yield.

That's what happened in 1981 which was a picture perfect replica of this year's weather so far, Brock says.

He found that out by checking the weather pages in his collection of agricultural statistic books.

Brock said the county has basically had four days of frost in a row.

"The corn is not going to be that much of the problem. Most of our corn is fortunately in the 2 leaf stage," Brock said.

About 50 to 55 percent of the corn is planted in the county. All the corn planting is accomplished in the west and south around Danforth, Gilman, Lahogue and Cissna Park. That's where the soils are suited to faster warming and quicker draining. But from Watseka north to Donovan and Beaverville nothing is planted. The soils do not warm up as fast in those areas, Brock said.

"We should have some producers that are able to get in the field tomorrow but that'll be in limited areas. The lighter, sandier soil that is better drained, those will be dry enough to get in and that's a good percentage, but then we're still less than 2 percent planted on beans," Brock said.

Even though that sounds a little grim, Brock said the growing season could be extended on the other end to avoid disaster.

"I pulled out my old ag stat book from 1981. We were in the same weather pattern then but we ended up with a record year on corn, oats and wheat and one bushel short of a record on beans," Brock said.