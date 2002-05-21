GOP picks Anderson for state senate run

By Scott Reeder

Journal Springfield Bureau

SPRINGFIELD -- Bourbonnais Township Assessor Doug Anderson filed to run for the state Senate Monday.

Anderson, 43, who also operates his own appraisal business, will face Sen. Debbie Halvorson, D-Crete, in the November general election.

"Doug is a serious candidate who is enthusiastic about running for the Senate. I think he's got a credible shot this year. Debbie Halvorson's district has been moved farther south and much of the area she will be running in she has never represented before,'' said Bruce Clark, head of the Kankakee County Republican Party.

Anderson said he is running in part because he believes that Kankakee County needs better representation in Springfield. He noted that both Democratic Senate incumbents, who would represent the county, live elsewhere.

"One of them lives clear over in LaSalle/Peru and Debbie Halvorson lives clear up near the south suburbs. We need better representation for our area," he said.

Anderson was selected by Republican Party leaders, which is a way of filling positions on the ballot if no one has sought the nomination in the primary.

"When I saw that no one was running for such an important position, I thought I should run," he said.

Clark said he is not sure how well financed an Anderson campaign might be.

"I know that he is not independently wealthy, but I do view him as a credible candidate," Clark said.

But Anderson said he is confident he can raise the necessary funds to run a viable race.

"I'm not a wealthy man. I'm pretty much a lunch bucket kind of guy. I've pretty much made my own way my whole life. I'm not afraid to run against her. I wouldn't put my family through this if I didn't think I could win," he said.

Patty Schuh, a spokeswoman for the Senate Republican Caucus, said the 40th Senate District is viewed as a swing district where either a Republican or Democrat can win.

"Doug Anderson has a political base. He has been elected to office before and he has the courage to take on an incumbent. All of those things are in his favor. We consider him to be a solid candidate," she said.