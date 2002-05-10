More of us live to be 100

Once considered scarce, centenarians are popping up all over the community. A visit to most nursing homes and assisted living communities will show at least one person per home who is age 100 or over. Many who make it to the 100 mark surpass it easily.

At Provena Our Lady of Victory in Bourbonnais, one centenarian, age 105, can be found among the 103 residents. Most patients at the home are in their 80s and 90s.

The 120-bed Miller Center in Kankakee reports that one resident will be 100 next month. At Butterfield Court, its sister assisted living facility, one centenarian lives among 96 residents.

Bradley Royale in Bradley has two centenarians, ages 101 and 104, in the 105-bed facility. The average age at the home is 90 years.

Momence Meadows in Momence has one centenarian, age 104, among its 105 residents.