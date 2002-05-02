Driver encounters masked men

Masked men tried to enter a vehicle when the woman driver halted at a stop light in Bourbonnais Township Thursday.

A 22-year-old Manteno woman was stopped at the light at Route 50 and 5000N Road at 9:30 p.m. Two males with bandanas concealing their faces approached the vehicle from both sides. They pounded on the windows and ordered the woman to open the door, she told Kankakee County Sheriff's Police.

The woman sped away.

Bloody man found in doorway

A Bradley man was discovered covered in blood and semi-conscious today in an apartment doorway in the 100 block of Herman Place.

A 911 call drew officers to the apartment at 2:45 a.m. A 31-year-old man was lying in the doorway to his residence. The victim told police he was injured by a neighbor and six other people.

An ambulance took him to Provena St. Mary's Hospital.

Police were unable to obtain additional information due to a language barrier.

Kankakeean beaten with bat

A 38-year-old Kankakeean was attacked by a bat-wielding acquaintance while walking at Rosewood Avenue and Oak Street in Kankakee.

Police encountered him lying in the doorway of his home in the 200 block of North Myrtle Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. He told police he was attacked during the night by someone called "Black.''

The victim went to Riverside Medical Center. He had injuries to his head, knees and back.

Momence Twp. home burglarized

Property valued at $4,200 was stolen when a burglar forced open a front door at a Momence Township home in the 2600 block of River Isle West. The thief stole three boxes of tools and an air compressor.

The resident discovered the burglary at 5:15 a.m. today. The crime occurred after he left home Thursday night, Kankakee County Sheriff's Police said.

He believes his dog was attacked by the thief.

Burglars hit Essex bar again

A frequently burglarized Essex bar and restaurant was victimized again early Wednesday.

Thieves entered a rear door at the business in the 200 block of Main Street and stole approximately $15 between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to Kankakee County Sheriff's Police. The money was stolen from a juke box. The thieves also tried to enter an ATM machine.

Domestic battery arrests

A Momence Township woman was sleeping Thursday when her estranged husband hit her on the forehead, Kankakee County Sheriff's Police said.

The attack, which left a large bump on her head, occurred around 1:30 a.m. at a home on River North Road.

Police arrested 49-year-old Richard Schmied, of 30204 N. 17180E Road, Momence, for domestic battery.

A teen-ager whacked her sister with a telephone receiver late Wednesday at their Bourbonnais Township trailer home, Kankakee County Sheriff's Police said.

The attack around 11:30 p.m. raised a bump on the victim's forehead and caused her cheek to swell.

Modesta Benegas, 17, of 25 St. Peters, was arrested for domestic battery.

Coal City woman arrested

Roxanna Foster, 46, of 556 Hunter's Run, Coal City, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's Police Thursday for driving under the influence of alcohol.