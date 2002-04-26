Area planting lags state

Despite a recent stretch of summerlike weather, area corn planting still lag slightly behind that state average of 18 percent complete. The counties of eastern Illinois, which includes much of the Journal area, saw 15 percent of the 2002 corn crop planted during the summer snap. That lags well behind the 25 percent completion recorded at this time in 2000, but is neck-n-neck with the totals posted for 2001, 17 percent; 1997, 16 percent; 1996, 14 percent and 1992, 14 percent.

In 1994, the state's record year for corn harvest, only 4 percent of the state corn crop had been planted by this time, according to the Illinois Ag Statistics Service.

Soil moisture content in Eastern Illinois was put at 41 percent surplus, 45 percent adequate and just 13 percent short.

Viall honored at U of I

Adam Vialle, a senior from Manteno, has been honored at the University of Illinois with selection as winner of the Bernard C. Mathews/Mathews Company Scholar Award.

His selection was based on outstanding achievement as an ag engineering student whose primary interest is in the design and development of farm machinery.

Sheep tattooing set

Kankakee County 4-H'ers interested in having their sheep tattooed prior to show season can bring their show stock to the Rick Adams farm, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11.

The farm is located at 6898 S. 7000W Road, Chebanse. All premiere and live show wethers must b weighed and tattooed by May 15. All market wether lambs must b tattooed for the Kankakee County Fair. Those planning to participate need to call Extension at 933-8337.

State Fair Horse Show deadline

Any 4-H'er who plans to exhibit at the state fair junior horse show, July 23-28, needs to have photos and papers of the horses at Extension by Wednesday.

The papers and photos are forwarded to the 4-H state office. The official entry forms are due at Extension offices by June 7.

Horse judging clinic set

A 4-H horse judging clinic will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Ron Hooper farm.

The clinic is open to all 4-H'ers enrolled in the horse project in Kankakee County. It will conclude with a potluck. For information and directions, call Myra Buza at 421-0283 or Ron Hooper at 365-4581.