Sewer lines may hold key in border flap

By Roy Bernard

Journal writer

In a Solomonic decision, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to decide where sewer services will be divided between Bourbonnais and Manteno.

At stake potentially is millions of dollars in development of land north of 6000N Road, but the IEPA will not accept any major projects until the sewer service issue is resolved.

A decision will be based on Facility Planning Area maps submitted last year, said Barb Lieberoff, the IEPA's environmental protection specialist.

"We will step in and address it," she said. "We will look at each initial FPA and try to come up with some kind of compromise."

Last fall, the IEPA had asked the two communities to come up with an agreement on their sewer system planning areas.

The agency had asked Bourbonnais and Manteno to resolve their differences by Jan. 15.

As the deadline passed, Bourbonnais Mayor Bob Latham sent a letter to Manteno Mayor Bernie Christenson stating that all negotiations were off and that Bourbonnais would continue pursuing its Facility Planning Area with a new application to the IEPA.

Lieberoff said the IEPA never received a second application from Bourbonnais. Learning of the impasse, she added that the IEPA will make a decision designating the Facility Planning Areas based on the applications submitted and will not consider Bourbonnais' second filing.

In its initial Facility Planning application, Bourbonnais sought extending its service area north of 6000N Road in just two locations. The first stretched northwest and included the Kankakee River State Park land north of Illinois 102.

For the second sewer service area, the village requested about 775 acres north of 6000N Road and west of Interstate 57. That application overlapped areas being requested by Manteno.

What isn't included is land that Bourbonnais annexed last week, about 55 acres north of 6000N Road and east of I-57.

For the second application, Bourbonnais planned to request extending its Facility Planning Area along Illinois 102 and west into Will County. Because Will County would be included, the request first must be presented to the Northeastern Illinois Planning Commission and then to the IEPA.

Lieberoff said the IEPA had hoped to receive compromise applications from Bourbonnais and Manteno by Jan. 15, but the deadline was merely a way to get the two sides to act quickly on a compromise. Both communities could continue negotiating, she added.

"It was a deadline for us and we didn't act on it," Lieberoff said. "We had hoped to get new applications."

Learning of the stalemate, the IEPA now will address the two overlapping service area plans that were filed and will determine the boundaries. Lieberoff said township lines will not be a factor in the IEPA decision. Manteno has contended that it should serve all properties north of 6000N Road in Manteno Township.

What will be considered will be the ability to provide sewer service to the area and the impact on the environment.

"We want to look at land uses and how the area is zoned," Lieberoff said. Also, comments will be sought from the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

"We strictly will look at the Facility Planning Area boundary itself," she added.