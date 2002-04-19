High court rejects St. Anne couple, grandparent cause

By Stephanie McClelland

Journal Springfield bureau

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Supreme Court has rejected the argument of a St. Anne couple who believed the state's grandparent visitation law allowed them to see their grandchildren despite the wishes of the children's widowed mother.

Brent and Rita Langman were fighting to get unsupervised visits with the two children of their son, Rhett, who died in Kankakee County three years ago while he tried to remove a storm-damaged tree.

The Langman's case was consolidated with a similar one coming out of Cook County. In both, grandparents argued the state's courts could step in and force the surviving parent to grant them visitation.

But in a decision that could affect grandparents throughout the state, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled the grandparent visitation law to be unconstitutional.

The state's highest court ruled nearly two years ago that parents can jointly decide to deny grandparents visitation.

In the latest opinion, the Supreme Court said the same rights apply to parents who have lost a spouse and the state should only interfere when the child's health, safety and welfare is at risk.

"Parents have the constitutionally protected latitude to raise their children as they decide, even if these decisions are perceived by some to be for arbitrary or wrong reasons," wrote Justice Thomas Fitzgerald for the majority. "A fit parent's constitutionally protected liberty interest to direct the care, custody and control of his or her children mandates that parents -- not judges -- should be the ones to decide with whom their children will and will not associate."

Rita Langman declined to comment on the Supreme Court's decision, but her attorney, Adrienne Albrecht, said the ruling effectively blocks grandparents and other third parties from fighting for visitation rights.

Richard Zuckerman, the attorney for the children's mother, Amy Langman, did not return calls for comment.