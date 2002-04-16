Suburban Heritage group focuses on farms

SOUTH HOLLAND -- The South Suburban Heritage Association is focussing on agricultural heritage Saturday at its 5th annual Cultural Heritage Conference, this one entitled "Our Agricultural Roots in the Southern Suburbs and the Future."

The program will begin about 8:30 a.m. with coffee and introductions at the South Holland Community Center, 170th St. and Cottage Grove Ave., and will include visits in the afternoon to the South Holland Historical Museum, the Paarlberg Farm museum and the Van Ostenbrugge farm museum. The Paarlberg Farm figures as the location of Dutch farm activities in Edna Ferber's novel So Big.

The keynote speaker will be Joseph Biggott, a Purdue University assistant professor and urban historian whose topic is "Cabbages are Beautiful, South Holland Farmers' Complex Community Life," a title also referring to Ferber's novel whose heroine extols the beauty of cabbage fields.

Beecher historian Virginia Bath, curator of the Washington Township Museum, also will be a featured speaker, discussing the work of Beecher founder and cattle promoter -- "T.L. Miller and the Hereford Cattle Empire in Beecher." Miller's fame landed him in James Michener's novel Centennial.

Mrs. Bath and her husband live on Miller property, but neither his house nor famed square barn survive.

Cynthia Orgorec, director of the Matteson Historical Society, will speak on the topic "Farms of the Past' and William Green, past president of the Chicago Farmers' organization, and Country Club Hills Mayor Dwight Welch will discuss the organization's goal of creating a living history farm.

The society will honor John Lamb of Lockport with its distinguished service award for contributions to South Suburban Heritage. Lamb, retired professor from Lewis University and curator of the Illinois and Michigan Canal library collection there, is the author of books on the canal, on Lockport and on Chicago regional history.

The award last year went to Kankakee County historian Vic Johnson.

The $20 fee includes a box lunch. Call Elaine Egdorf at (708) 798-9535.