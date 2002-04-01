Teen's lie leads to jail

A Herscher High School student told Bradley police his car was stolen when he had actually demolished the vehicle while "mudding.''

That lie landed 17-year-old Adam Martin in the Kankakee County Jail. On Monday Bradley police arrested Martin, of 7 Deerfield Avenue, Kankakee, for filing a false police report.

Martin admitted making a false stolen vehicle report, according to police.

His admission came after an 18-year-old Bradleyan told police that he, Martin and others destroyed the Ford Festiva at a mud track in the 1700 block of American Way in Kankakee. Martin told the youth he would report the vehicle as stolen and he asked the other teen to lie to Martin's parents about what really happened to the car, police said.

Martin initially told police the car stalled in an alley in the 200 block of North Clinton Avenue on Friday. He falsely claimed he had walked about a block from the car when he heard the engine start, police said. Martin claimed he ran back in time to see the car leaving the area.

Unknown powder spilled at KCC

A Kankakee Community College student spilled an unidentified powder after opening an envelope found on a classroom floor Monday, police said.

A Kankakee police officer collected the gray powder and sealed it inside a container. An employee of a Bridgeview company took the powder for analysis.

Bourbonnais sex abuse arrest

Bourbonnais police recently arrested a senior citizen for allegedly fondling a 12-year-old girl in that village around Christmas time.

Juan L. Martinez, 61, of Boswell, Ind., was arrested Friday for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Martinez is expected to face additional sex charges in McHenry County for sexually molesting the same girl and her brother, police said. Martinez is a friend of the victims' family.

DUI arrests

A 47-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges at 3 a.m. today at Court Street and Harrison Avenue, Kankakee police said. Pamela Maxwell, of 254 N. Washington Ave., Kankakee, also was charged with driving with a blood-alcohol content higher than .08 percent, driving with a suspended license, improper lane use and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

A drunk driver was taken into custody after Bradley police stopped the pickup truck he was driving near Brookmont Boulevard and Kinzie Avenue on Sunday.

Bruce Howard's blood-alcohol content was gauged at .17 percent, police said. The 35-year-old Howard, who lives at 780 S. Nelson Ave., Apt. 1A, Kankakee, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for other offenses.

Catherine M. Lewellen, 40, of Wilmington, was arrested by Wilmington police Saturday for driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding and improper lane use.

Elmer Caffey, 52, of 1405 W. Hawkins St., Kankakee, was arrested for driving under the influence at Willow Street and Rosewood Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday, Kankakee police reported.

Kankakee police arrested 24-year-old Phillip J. Younkins of Kankakee for driving under the influence at a restaurant in the 1500 block of East Court Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

2 nabbed for battery

Bradley police arrested Jimmie Archer Jr., 35, of 160 1/2 N. Washington Ave., Apt. 1, Bradley, for domestic battery on Sunday.

John L. Mulikin, 19, of Chebanse, was arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff's Police Saturday for domestic battery.

Onarga teen cited for alcohol

Adam M. Hurtado, 17, of Onarga, was arrested by Onarga police Saturday night for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.