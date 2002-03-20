Area legislators expecttight race for governor

By Scott Reeder & Stephanie McClelland

Small Newspaper Group

Springfield Bureau

SPRINGFIELD - Area lawmakers predict a tight race in November between gubernatorial candidates Jim Ryan and Rod Blagojevich.

Ryan won the GOP primary handily against Lt. Gov. Corinne Wood and state Sen. Patrick O'Malley. Blagojevich prevailed in a tight race against former Chicago public schools chief Paul Vallas and former Attorney General Roland Burris.

"Burris has the base, Blagojevich had the operation and Vallas had the message. When you have a race that hotly contested, the organization is going to win," said Rep. Frank Mautino, D-Spring Valley.

"I think Rod has shown that he can take fire as well as wield it. He can definitely organize and he has the ability to organize and raise money. He is going to be formidable."

Incumbent Republican Gov. George Ryan, weakened by public anger over the license-for-bribes scandal and increases in fees to pay for his Illinois FIRST program, opted not to seek re-election.

This led to two tough primary battles as Republicans vied to replace him and Democrats hoped to regain the governor's office they last captured in 1972.

Democrats stand a better chance now that the bruising Republican primary has left Jim Ryan politically damaged, said Rep. Phil Novak, D-Bradley.

Although Novak thought Vallas was the most competent candidate on the Democratic side, he noted Blagojevich was able to rally the support of organized labor and raise a lot of money. He'll need to do more of the same for the general election, he said.

"It's going to be an awfully expensive race on both sides," Novak said.

Name recognition likely helped former state treasurer Patrick Quinn edge out Joyce Washington and Mike Kelleher in the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, Novak said. Veteran state senator Carl Hawkinson won the Republican nod.

Although Novak describes Quinn as a gadfly who takes pleasure ruffling the feathers of the party establishment, he said the Democratic party will support him, but much of the focus will be on the gubernatorial race.

DuPage County States Attorney Joe Birkett is the Republican attorney general nominee having defeated Chicago-area attorney Bob Coleman. State Sen. Lisa Madigan captured the Democratic nod for attorney general after defeating former U.S. Justice Department official John Schmidt.

Sen. Madigan is the daughter of Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan. The race grew particularly contentious in the waning days of the campaign, with Schmidt criticizing Mike Madigan for wielding his political influence to help get his daughter elected.

In the end, though, those claims didn't matter to voters, said Rep. Mary K. O'Brien, D-Watseka.

"I actually thought it would tighten the race up a bit, but that wasn't the case," she said. "People obviously had their minds made up."

"She has proved that she is formidable. She has come through a lot of shots against her father and personal attacks. She really didn't show any damage from it. That shows she is pretty tough," Mautino said.

Sen. Madigan showed she could work hard and stand on her own two feet in the primary, said Sen. Larry Walsh, D-Elwood. She'll be a tough candidate for Birkett to beat come November.

"She has withstood a barrage of comments and negative criticism for the last 60 some days and still is standing tall; I think she will continue to do that. She's a real class act," Walsh said. "I'm sure she'll be able to survive whatever Birkett comes up with."