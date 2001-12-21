Babyâ€™s death being probed

Bradley police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby girl, who was found to be unresponsive in a Potomac Drive apartment Thursday afternoon.

The baby, who was having difficulty breathing, was taken to Provena St. Maryâ€™s Hospital, then was airlifted to Childrenâ€™s Memorial Hospital in Chicago, where she died.

Detective Sgt. Steve Coy said the incident is being characterized as â€˜â€˜a death investigation.â€™â€™ An autopsy was expected to be performed this morning at the Cook County Medical Examinerâ€™s office.

Coy said the baby had no visible signs of injury, and there was no sign of choking.

The baby has not been identified, pending notification of relatives.