Election: Kankakee candidates debate tonight

A crowd of 200 spectators is anticipated to attend tonight's Kankakee mayoral debate at the Kankakee Public Library.

The debate between incumbent Republican Mayor Nina Epstein and Democrat Jarman Porter will begin at about 6:45 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m., said Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County branch of the NAACP, the organization sponsoring the forum.

The forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. with debates of 4th and 6th Ward candidates. In the 4th Ward, Republican incumbent James Faford is being challenged by Democrat Michael Petroni. In the 6th Ward, Chris Curtis, the incumbent GOP alderman, is being opposed by Democrat Mary Archie.

Pace will moderate the debates. A three-member panel, including The Daily Journal's Lee Provost, WVLI's Steve Nelson and NAACP Political Action Committee member J. Imani Drew, will ask questions.

The municipal election is April 9.

Absentee voting is available at the Kankakee County Clerk's office in downtown Kankakee, and early voting also is available until 5 p.m. April 8.

To vote by absentee ballot, you must be a registered but you no longer need a reason, such as being away from the county.

In addition to the city election, early voting for the 2nd Congressional District race — Democrat Robin Kelly against Republican Paul McKinley — began Monday and continues through April 6. To cast an early ballot, persons must present a valid photo ID.

The clerk's office at 189 E. Court St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon on March 30, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 6.