Kankakee County election ballots remain in limbo

A Kankakee County judge recused herself Friday in the electoral board cases stemming from the Bradley mayoral and clerk races.

City personal acquaintances, Judge Adrienne Albrecht will not hear mayoral hopeful Mike Watson's nor clerk candidate Chuck Burke's motions to overturn the recent Bradley Electoral Board's ruling that knocked both off the ballot.

The cases now head to Judge James Kinzer in Iroquois County courthouse.

In another related matter, the 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa has yet to issue a ruling regarding Kankakee Republican mayoral candidate Dan Sullivan. Sullivan had initially been knocked off the ballot by the Kankakee Electoral Board due to past debt.

Sullivan appealed that decision to the Kankakee County Circuit Court and Judge Ronald Gerts overturned the electoral board's ruling. Objector and Kankakeean Mike Arseneau then brought the matter to the appellate court in mid-January, but a decision has not yet been made.

With early voting beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Kankakee County Clerk's office for the Feb. 26 primary election, Sullivan's name is on the ballot. County Clerk Bruce Clark said if a ruling is issued that would knock the candidate off the ballot, those votes would obviously not be counted.

Sullivan is challenging Mayor Nina Epstein for the Republican Party nomination.

Early voting continues through Feb. 23.