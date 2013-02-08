Forum draws interest of airport, Illiana foes

Transportation likely will be the focus of Saturday's 2nd Congressional District debate in Peotone.

Specifically, the now-rapidly moving Illiana Expressway, and the long-dormant third Chicagoland airport, will be prime topics of discussion.

These two projects would have great effect on not only Kankakee and Will counties, but the entire Midwest.

And those who oppose these projects plan to make their feelings known prior to the afternoon debate that is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. at Peotone High School. The forum will conclude at 6 p.m.

While nearly two dozen candidates are vying to represent this district, Monee Township resident Anthony Rayson, who is a co-founder of the anti-airport group STAND, said the candidates are not addressing these issues.

"I suspect there will be a lot of people looking for answers as to how these candidates feel on these issues. So far they have been dodging these issues," Rayson said.

"We want to know specifically what is going on with the Illiana. The state is starting to get more aggressive with land acquisition and in our mind the state is putting the cart before the horse. There is no money for the road, but it's buying land."

At Thursday's congressional debate in University Park, state Sen. Toi Hutchinson expressed her hope for these projects.

"We are located in a wonderful place," she said. "We are in a space where things are aligned."

George Ochsenfeld, an outspoken opponent to the airport and a former Green Party candidate for state representative, believes if the Illiana moves ahead, it makes development of the third airport more likely. Neither development is needed, he said.

"These are 20th Century tools of development and we are in the 21st Century," Ochsenfeld said. "This is an archaic idea. We can't keep up with our existing infrastructure, yet they want to build more of it. This whole thing is nuts."

Transportation officials have estimated construction of the Illiana to cost $1.25 billion.

An Illinois and Indiana commission that is studying the development of the 46.8-mile expressway, which would connect Interstate 55 near Wilmington to Interstate 65 near Cedar Lake, Ind., is in the second phase of study after having selected a preferred route.

The second phase study will focus heavily on the project's environmental effect. This study is expected to take two years to complete.

The Illiana is expected to create 9,000 construction jobs and 25,000 long-term jobs. A portion of the road's path would run through Will County about two miles north of the Will-Kankakee county line.

What's next?

Candidates for the 2nd Congressional District will participate in a forum set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kankakee Public Library. The forum will be sponsored by The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee County Farm Bureau.