Kankakee Mayoral election: 'Bubba' out -- again

'Bubba' out — again

For the second time in a month, James "Bubba" Cox, has withdrawn his petition to be a candidate in the April 9 Kankakee Mayoral election.

The 14-year 1st Ward alderman withdrew as a Democratic candidate in December, but refiled as an independent. On Friday, Cox, 76, withdrew as an independent, according to a letter from Kankakee Corporate Counsel L. Patrick Power.

Cox did not state a reason for pulling his name off of the ballot and attempts to reach him for comment this morning were unsuccessful.

With Cox out of the mayoral campaign, there are now four candidates attempting to unseat Republican Mayor Nina Epstein. Epstein is being opposed in the Feb. 26 primary election by Dan Sullivan. There are three Democratic candidates as well vying for their party's nomination — Tim Schmidt, Robert Ellington-Snipes and Jarman Porter.

— The Daily Journal staff report