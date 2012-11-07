Election 2012: President Obama survives bitter campaign

Capping a long, expensive and divisive campaign that divided the nation into blue, red and undecided states, President Barack Obama won re-election Tuesday.

Illinois was decisively blue, but surprising victories across the Midwest and into Pennsylvania gave Obama the edge over Republican challenger Mitt Romney in a 303-206 margin in electoral votes where 270 are needed. Florida and its 29 electoral votes remained undecided early this morning.

"The task of perfecting our union moves forward," Obama said in his victory speech in Chicago, where he spent the day. "It moves forward because of you.

"We are an American family and we rise and fall as one nation."

By 10:15 p.m., network news stations, including conservative Fox News, were calling the race.

Ninety minutes later, Romney, the former Massachusetts governor, conceded.

"I so wish that I had been able to fulfill your hopes to lead the country in a different direction," Romney said. "But the nation chose another leader and so Ann [Romney's wife] and I join with you to earnestly pray for him and for this great nation."

Several hours earlier in Kankakee, Tanya Douglas, a 55-year-old election judge, said the Court Street polling place she had been stationed at since 5 that morning held a steady stream of voters — this despite record numbers of early voting. By 6 p.m., 380 voters had passed through.

"His first four years he [Obama] came into a big mess," Douglas said. "And I want to see if he can get us out in the next four years.

"This one can be close."

But really it wasn't as close as some pundits predicted.

Locally, a majority of voters in Kankakee, Grundy, Iroquois and Livingston counties voted for the Republican ticket. Will County voters gave Obama a slight nod.

Health care remains a major sticking point for the GOP along with a stubbornly high national unemployment rate.

But Democrats, not all of whom will say they are as enthusiastic this time around, take the sluggish economy with a glass-half-full approach.

"We've stayed working in the last four years," said Will Brooks, a union electrician living in Bourbonnais.

In downtown Kankakee, as Democratic supporters reeled from a particularly tough loss in a local race, the news of Obama's victory was a major morale boost.

"The people that are still here are dancing," said Kankakee County Democratic Chairman John Willard. "It's a big deal. It's a big deal the president won."