Kankakee County: Criticism from Boyd draws reply

Immediately following the grisly knife attack on an elderly Kankakee couple that left Dr. James Goldenstein dead and his wife seriously injured, Kankakee County State's Attorney Jamie Boyd quickly blamed the state's prison system, arguing that the alleged murderer was released early from a previous conviction.

But Boyd — who attacked the Illinois Department of Corrections during an impromptu press conference Friday in front of Chicago TV news cameras — omitted key facts.

The state has since responded, saying Phillip Horrell, accused of the killing, served out his entire term.

And Boyd made no mention that his office agreed to a shorter prison sentence in 2009.

"Based on the amount of evidence we had led us to reach an agreement of an eight-year sentence," Boyd later told The Daily Journal.

Also absent from his public statement last Friday evening was the fact that police had once again nabbed Horrell, two years later, but could not successfully prosecute him on felony charges that might have kept him behind bars for five more years.

Following Horrell's 2007 arrest for burglary and forgery charges, prosecutors ultimately agreed to a plea deal of an eight-year term, dismissing six other charges.

Horrell served 3 1/2 years in county jail and state prison.

On Monday, a corrections spokeswoman said the state imprisoned Horrell as long as it could under a day-for-day sentencing law that effectively cuts prison terms in half.

But what about Horrell's 2011 arrest?

In February of that year, Kankakee police arrested Horrell for using stolen credit cards at a Speedway gas station. He was charged with a Class 3 Felony.

Horrell's attorney, a public defender, argued that the police officer conducted an illegal search of Horrell's car that night and Chief Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliot agreed.

Boyd's office didn't appeal and seemingly had little choice but to dismiss the new charges.

Instead of facing at least several more years in prison, Horrell was back in Dixon Correctional Center on a lesser charge of parole violation.

He completed the required six-month sentence.

He was released Oct. 10.