Kankakee County: Court documents dispute Rowe's contention

Attorney Jim Rowe, the Democratic candidate for Kankakee County State's Attorney, agreed to settle part of the nine lawsuits he filed more than two years ago alleging a Kankakee city policeman used his Taser on predominantly black junior high school students.

Federal court records show Rowe agreed to a settlement in late August with Kankakee School District 111 — one of several defendants in a series of lawsuits filed as early as January 2010. Just how much those settlements are worth is unknown — a federal judge in Urbana sealed part of the court record.

Rowe originally sought at least $10 million and stood to gain a major financial windfall.

But what may be more important than the rather quiet conclusion to an incident that begged to be made scandal but never quite got there, is Rowe's apparent attempt to divert attention from the settlements during the final month of his run for the county's top prosecutor's job.

"Those cases are still in litigation," Rowe said during an Oct. 3 candidate meeting with The Daily Journal. "Discovery is still ongoing as are settlement discussions. But nothing's been finalized."

Rowe's comments came more than six weeks after Judge David Bernthal on Aug. 21 closed the case between Rowe and the school district after both parties agreed to a confidential settlement, and nearly two weeks after Rowe and the city appear to have reached a tentative agreement.

"This [the city] case has been reported settled by the parties," Bernthal indicated in a Sept. 20 court filing.

But Rowe this week denied misleading the newspaper, saying he rejected the city's offer and is handcuffed by confidentiality agreements with his clients and the defendants.

"The litigation continues," Rowe said. "We're actively engaged in settlement negotiations."

Kankakee City Attorney Chris Bohlen said the City Council approved the undisclosed settlement agreement Oct. 1 and said the "the offer was an agreed figure."

"It was a done deal," Bohlen said.

Both sides have until Nov. 19 to back out before reporting back to court. Insurance companies representing the city and the school district will pay for any settlements and do not need approval from the respective elected boards. Bohlen said the city council voted on it anyway because of the "seriousness of the allegations."

The Taser lawsuits began after school resource officer Lonnie Netzel used his Taser to perform unsanctioned and low-powered demonstrations on students at Kankakee Junior High School.

No student was injured beyond what some reported to be dark spots where the Taser touched their skin and no criminal charges were filed in the case.

Netzel was removed from the school and later retired from the police department.

The case eventually became part of Rowe's campaign against incumbent State's Attorney Jamie Boyd, underscoring, Rowe said, the Republican's willingness to let politics dictate which cases the state prosecutes,

In May 2011, the families of the nine students turned down a $90,000 offer to dismiss the case.

"Hopefully, this shows once and for all that this case is about more than money," Rowe said at the time. "It is about changing business as usual in the city and its police department.''