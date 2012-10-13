Rivals relish role of outsider

They might come from different parties, different backgrounds and different points of view, but Kate Cloonen and Glenn Nixon have at least this much in common: They're running for an open seat.

That gives both candidates for state representative in the 79th District a chance to campaign as the outsider, the reformer, the one who can, once and for all, change Springfield and set the state back on the right course.

Nixon, 42, a Bourbonnais police officer for the past 13 years, is using his law enforcement background as a metaphor, cutting a 30-second TV spot branding him a "first responder for Illinois."

"I've been working with people in crisis intervention and situations and you see the slow deterioration of what expectations are and the hopes," the Republican said during his recent hour-long candidate meeting with The Daily Journal. "And you see kids leave the area, you see families splintered and people are more and more desperate for a job."

Nixon's campaign is centered on economic development, pension reform and eliminating fraud from state-funded health care programs.

In 2010, Nixon unseated his Kankakee County Board representative and since then has been an active board member, joining the county's economic development committee and working on a small business start-up program.

He quickly integrated into the small circle of top county GOP officials who meet regularly after county board meetings and who are lobbying hard to have one of their own replace outgoing state Rep. Lisa Dugan, D-Bradley, who decided against a re-election bid citing family reasons.

Democrats looking to extend their hold on the 79th District are pinning their hopes on Cloonen, 58, a former school teacher and current small business owner.

"After owning a business for 20 years and having the legislature have an impact on my business at every step of the way," Cloonen said in her hour-long candidate meeting, "I decided to help be a part of the solution to some of these things making it difficult for small business rather than just complain about it."

Taxes and pensions

Both candidates say they will repeal the major income tax increase passed in the late stages of the 2011 veto session.

As a Democrat, Cloonen will be going against the party that pushed that hike through in the 11th hour. She called herself "the squeaky wheel" and said her business background qualifies her as a successful mediator.

"What I can do is reach across and talk to other people and that's where the skills of being a business owner [come in]," Cloonen said. "I've negotiated contracts with employees for 20 years and we've never had a strike."

Both agree the state's ballooning pension obligations only can be fixed with pension reform.

Cloonen said current pensions should be honored for state workers nearing retirement while other pensions should be downgraded in steps.

"It's not going to be solved in five or six years and that's the problem," she said. "Most elected officials, if they're only going to be elected for two, four, six years, want to have things solved in the years that they can do it while they're in office.

"And it's not a fix like that. It's a generational fix."

Nixon appeared more alarmed but offered no more specific on a fix.

"We're gonna have to tackle pension and eliminate the fraud and waste out of pension and health care," he said.

Guns and gay marriage

As for guns, both said they support conceal carry. Cloonen said she owns guns. Nixon touted his lifelong marksmanship.

Both said they oppose gay marriage — an issue that perennially comes up in the General Assembly but might gather more steam this year if President Barack Obama is re-elected.

Nixon, a member of the county's Economic Alliance, said he would promote Kankakee's infrastructure — its highways, its rail lines, its airport, the proposed Illiana Expressway — to draw in new business.

"We've got the asset of an airport already in Kankakee County with great land around," he said. "It's very flat and it's a 6,000-foot runway with unbelievable potential for rail, highway and all the infrastructure is there."

During Tuesday's first public debate between the candidates, Nixon drew a hard line against the proposed airport in Peotone while Cloonen said the proposed South Suburban Airport would bring jobs.

But during his candidate meeting, Nixon stopped short of saying he opposed the airport plan, saying it would be a "huge development tool."

Cloonen, who said her company JK Steel Erectors Inc., does not have any direct contracts with the state, but rather subcontracts with construction companies that do, said, "If I have a construction company, would I bid on it? Of course I would bid on it."

As for any other contracts she may have with construction companies working with the state, she said she must make all that public in mandatory disclosure forms.

Following Tuesday's tepid debate, it appears both candidates agree more than they diverge on the issues.

What it may come down to is which candidate appears more likable to the public.

With statewide party leaders heavily subsidizing what quickly became a nasty political fight — that might be more difficult to discern than usual.

At a Glance

• Though this is an open seat, created by the retirement of Lisa Dugan, it has long been held by a Democrat. Dugan represented much of this area from 2003 through the end of this year, winning election in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010. She had been appointed after the retirement of Phil Novak, also a Democrat, who was appointed in 1987 and won election each time until retiring, and making way for Dugan.

• The district has been changed by the redistricting after the 2010 Census. It now includes most, but not all of Kankakee County. Manteno is not in the district. The northeast corner of Kankakee County is also not in the district. The new district also includes a slice of Will County.

• The base salary of a new legislator is $67,836 in Illinois. Legislators also get per diem expenses.

• Democrats now hold a 64-54 lead in the Illinois House.

Sources: Illinois Blue Books, Wikipedia.

State Rep. Lisa Dugan, D-Bradley, has held this seat since 2003. She is retiring after five terms in office.

Phil Novak, also a Democrat, held the post for 16 years before leaving to head the Illinois Pollution Control Board. He appointed himself in 1987 to replace outgoing Democratic state Rep. Chuck Pangle.

The 79th District extends from Peotone south through parts of Manteno Township and Momence, to St. Anne. Western reaches of the district include Gardner and Coal City.