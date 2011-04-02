Election: KCC trustee candidate profiled

Editor's note: The Daily Journal was initially unable to locate Joan Reed, but she submitted her information after we published the profiles of her opponents for the <a href="http://daily-journal.com/archives/dj/display.php?id=470903">KCC Board of Trustees</a>. Her opponents are Bradley Hove, Todd Widholm, Patrick Martin and Marc Wakat. Their profiles can be found on the Internet at www.daily-journal.com/election.

<strong>Joan Reed</strong>

Age: 62

Family: Children -- Brunch, 36; Ann, 34.

What is the most critical issue facing your school district?

As a community college instructor, I have seen that the most critical issue is that students do not come to college with the basic academic and social skills needed for success. Beginning in preschool and elementary school and continuing through high school and college, parents, teachers and students work as a team developing students' study habits, basic knowledge and social skills. However, learning is the students' responsibility. Attendance and completing assignments are requirements, not options. Employers want employees who come to work and do the job. Employers will know our students are dependable and hard-working.

How do you propose

to resolve that issue?

Trustees are responsible for establishing institutional policies, approving financial expenditures and appointing the college president. We must encourage teachers to keep students motivated and dedicated to the learning process. Students must show the resolve to blaze their own trail to knowledge and success.

Is there something else you'd like the voters to know about you?

I have more than 30 years' teaching experience from elementary through university levels, including instructing at three different community colleges. I have been embedded in this community for 17 years.